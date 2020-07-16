A trial was tentatively scheduled for January 2020 to determine whether there would be a court-ordered recount of the votes cast in the 2018 race for sheriff of Macon County.
The tedium of the
trial ultimately was avoided when lawyers for the rival candidates opted for the tedium of a manual recount of the nearly 40,000 ballots cast in the race between Democrat Tony “Chubby” Brown and Republican Jim Root.
Brown was declared the winner of the 2018 contest, outpolling Root by a single vote — 19,655 to 19,654. Litigation followed quickly and now — nearly two years later — the inevitable recount is near completion.
Given the vagaries of voting-machine margin-of-error rates; undercounted votes that might be recounted; at least three ballots that were cast but not counted; and contested ballots, all bets are off when it comes to speculating about the final re-result.
In a process overseen by Republican Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, the manual recount began July 7. He expects it to be finished soon, “most likely Monday.”
He said he would not be surprised if the recount results are “dramatically different” than the original result.
“That would hinge on what the judge’s decision is on the (contested) ballots,” Tanner said.
When the recount is complete, the clerk said he will prepare a report outlining the agreed-upon vote totals and identifying the contested ballots to be submitted to Champaign County Associate Judge Anna Benjamin, who was assigned the case after it was moved from Macon County.
Based on what he’s seen so far, Tanner estimated there will be “hundreds” of contested ballots.
Benjamin will hear arguments from the lawyers as to why disputed ballots should or should not be counted and for whom they should count. Her final ruling won’t necessarily end the dispute.
“There is no agreement that the loser will not appeal,” said John Fogarty, a Chicago lawyer who represents Root.
Initially declared the winner, Brown holds the sheriff’s post, and he will continue to do so unless and until the election result is reversed. Root is a lieutenant in the office.
Preliminary issues cut both ways when it came to the question of which candidate would gain votes in a recount.
Root was the beneficiary of two Hickory Point Township ballots that were mistakenly not counted, as well as a third ballot that had an “X” marked in the wrong place but was for him.
At the same time, Brown gained three votes in a discovery recount conducted in 18 selected precincts.
There are 72 precincts in Macon County. The voting pattern showed that Brown carried Decatur handily while Root won areas outside the city by an equally impressive margin.
The clerk’s office assembled a team of election judges to count the ballots by hand. The work of the election judges is overseen by representatives from the Democratic and Republican parties who indicate which specific ballots they wish to contest.
“It’s like eating an elephant. You just do it one bite at a time,” said Hillsboro lawyer Chris Sherer, who represents Brown.
The county clerk said typical grounds for contesting a ballot include ones that an election judge failed to initial or that were improperly marked by the voter.
But he said the parties have contested ballots where the oval by a candidate’s name was partially but not fully marked. He said those markings are generally accepted by election authorities because of the latitude given to determining voter preference.
Sherer said he expects he and Fogarty will review and agree on some contested ballots to “make the judge’s job that much easier.” But the final results will be determined by Benjamin’s interpretation of voter intent on the remaining contested ballots.