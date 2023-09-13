Few things make Gov. J.B. Pritzker angrier than skeptics casting aspersions on his successful effort to legalize the recreational consumption of marijuana in Illinois.
The latest to draw Pritzker’s wrath on the marijuana front is McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally, whose successful consumer-fraud lawsuit requires cannabis dispensaries in his county to warn customers of the negative health consequences of consumption.
He wrote recently that county dispensaries “will now be the first in the country” to post “in-store signage of the mental-health dangers associated with cannabis use, which include psychosis, depression and suicidal ideation.”
“Dispensaries also will be required to scrub their marketing and websites of any suggestion that their products have medical benefits,” Kenneally said.
Kenneally reports that he decided to exercise his limited jurisdiction to protect McHenry County residents because “Illinois has been so ideologically, legislatively and regulatorily captured by the cannabis industry.”
Suffice to say, Pritzker did not appreciate claims that marijuana consumption poses health risks or that he and legislators are so besotted by cannabis revenues that they ignored public health.
As is his habit, Pritzker unloaded a barrage of hyper-voltage rhetoric on Kenneally, none addressed to the health issue.
Accusing Kenneally of “spreading disinformation” instead of doing his job, Pritzker said legalizing marijuana “has always been about justice, safety and equity.” He charged the “failed war on drugs” destroyed “families, filled prisons with non-violent offenders and disproportionately disrupted Black and brown communities.”
But to hear Kenneally tell it, recreational consumption of marijuana — which was decriminalized before it was legalized — is disrupting his county.
Although marketed as an “antidote to many maladies,” Kenneally said over the past year, cannabis has contributed to a “record number of suicides,” “hospitalizations for suicidal ideation” and “mental-health disorders,” and a doubling of driving-under-the-influence cases and “homicides attributable to cannabis or cannabis-induced psychosis.”
Cannabis backers dismiss assertions of a negative health impact as a result of legalization. Instead, they cite claims that marijuana has medical benefits that include reducing pain and assisting patients recovering from chemotherapy.
Although dispensaries have adopted health care benefits as a marketing ploy, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration contends it is anything but helpful.
At the same time, however, the federal government is conflicted about marijuana.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended moving marijuana from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (drugs like heroin and LSD) to Schedule III (less-dangerous drugs like anabolic steroids and Tylenol with codeine).
But contending that marijuana is less dangerous than heroin does not mean it is not dangerous.
SAMHSA contends “approximately one in 10” adults who use marijuana will become addicted and one in six “when they start before age 18.”
SAMHSA warns cannabis is linked to “depression, anxiety, suicide planning and psychotic episodes.”
The agency distributes “Tips for Teens” that state marijuana smoke is more toxic than that of tobacco. Consumption, it warns, “can seriously affect your sense of time and coordination.”
Legal use of recreational marijuana is limited to those 21 or older in Illinois. But so is the sale of alcohol. Consumption of both is common for those under the legal age.
The governor and legislators traded public-health protections for enhanced revenue from highly taxed legal marijuana. From their perspective, that move has paid off. Illinois is the country’s third-largest cannabis market, according to data-collection firm Headset.
That’s one reason why Kenneally predicted cannabis-driven public-health problems will get worse.
“The early reports are ... foreboding of a gathering epidemic ... being nurtured by this prodigal state content to repay debts with mental illness,” he said.