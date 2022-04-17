Jim Dey | Success or failure? Jury's out on bond abolition until 2023
Legislators adjourned their spring session last week after passing more than 400 new laws.
But when Democratic and Republican leaders appeared on Chicago television afterward, the subject quickly turned to a big issue in the November general election.
Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer argued that Democrats did little — despite their promises — to address violent crime.
“What’s the message they’re sending about how serious they are about addressing the public safety issues in Illinois?” he said. “We have a system in place right now that come January, a carjacker will be back on the streets mere hours after they’ve committed their carjacking because cash bail has been abolished.”
Democratic Senate President Don Harmon dismissed Demmer’s concerns.
“Representative Demmer’s notion that cash bail is going to release people is upside down,” he said. “Today, a carjacker can bail out so long as he has enough money. When the new bail system is put into place, those people can be held in jail pending trial because they’re a danger to the community. This is fear mongering and panic. It is totally inappropriate.
They were talking about a controversial provision in the governor’s beloved criminal-justice-reform law that rewrites the rule governing how the courts and law officers deal with suspected lawbreakers.
But neither was speaking from knowledge or experience because the issue they were discussing — abolition of the bail system — won’t take effect until Jan. 1. Each legislator’s claim was speculation being presented as fact.
Illinois’ decision to abolish the bail system was a revolutionary act that critics of the criminal-justice system aimed at reducing the number of people held in custody while awaiting trial.
One argument proponents make on behalf of release is that it’s unfair to hold someone who hasn’t been convicted of a crime behind bars — “innocent until proven guilty,” they say.
That’s true, but hardly dispositive.
For purposes of trial, the individual is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury.
At the same time, the individual is on trial because there is “probable cause,” as determined by a judge or grand jury, to believe that individual committed the crime alleged.
Individuals charged with crimes currently appear in arraignment court, where they are advised of the charges and a bond is set.
Many are not required to post bond, being released on their own recognizance. In other cases, judges set bonds at varying levels determined by the defendant’s background and the seriousness of the charge. Inmates charged with the most serious crimes — murder, for example, generally receive high bonds or are held without bond.
That whole system goes out the window next year when arraignment-court judges will have two choices — release the defendant or hold them until trial.
Abolition proponents assert that only those facing the most serious charges, at least theoretically, will be held.
But “most serious” will be in the eye of the beholder in the arraignment courts of Illinois’ 102 counties. Is armed robbery a serious crime? Most certainly. Is it among the most serious crimes for which release would be denied or, being less serious than murder, one for which the defendant should be immediately freed from custody?
Harmon suggests that because individuals charged with rape, armed robbery or carjacking can be held without bail, they will be. The public might like to think so, but there are no guarantees.
All of which shows that Democrats accidentally did themselves a favor last year when they delayed the effective date of abolishing the bond system to win votes for the new law’s passage.
If they had not, talk of abolishing bond and its potentially ugly consequences would be at the forefront of election-year debate instead of serving as background noise about what will happen in 2023.
