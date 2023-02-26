The voters have — emphatically — said no.
Legislative observers have dismissed the likelihood of having another go at it.
But talk persists of asking Illinois voters to weigh in a second time on a proposed constitutional amendment to enact a progressive income tax.
State Rep. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, recently introduced legislation that would put the issue of repealing the state’s constitutional flat-tax mandate and authorizing progressive rates before voters in November 2024. He says he’s hoping to spark a conversation that would move his proposal forward.
But politics is about timing as much as anything. That’s why retired University of Illinois-Springfield political-science Professor Kent Redfield said Martwick and others who back him are pursuing a quixotic mission.
“I think this is just a progressive pipe dream at this point,” he said. “Right now, the public doesn’t trust politicians.”
The reasons why politicians like Martwick and Gov. J.B. Pritzker support a progressive income tax for Illinois can be summed up in two words: “principled necessity.”
They believe deeply that progressive income-tax rates — levying higher rates on rising levels of income — are the proper approach to tax policy.
Even more important, they need the money those progressive rates would generate to finance their spending plans.
But even though Martwick disagrees, Redfield said 2024 is not the right time politically for Springfield’s supermajority Democrats to go for the gold.
He said legislative Democrats would prefer to run for re-election emphasizing support for K-12 and higher education, legal abortion and infrastructure improvements rather than address a “contentious” issue like the progressive income tax.
At the same time, he said Pritzker has an even more important reason to avoid the tax issue in 2024. He would like to be the Democratic candidate for president next year, a long-shot requiring a number of possibilities to break the governor’s way to happen.
For starters, President Joe Biden would have to decide not to seek a second term, a decision that would attract multiple candidates besides Pritzker to seek the party’s nomination.
Redfield said there are several tax-hike possibilities Democrats could pursue — the progressive tax, expanding the sales tax to services, taxing retirement income above certain levels or an income-tax surtax devoted to paying off the state’s onerous public-pension debts.
But he said legislators will probably want to avoid taking any action until after the 2024 election in the hope the public’s surly mood will change.
Plus, he said, there’s no compelling financial reason for state officials to raise taxes now.
“Even with a recession, the (state’s) budget situation isn’t going to collapse” before the 2024 election, he said.
For now, Martwick’s tax proposal is, to quote Crain’s Chicago Business columnist Greg Hinz, “stuck in the Senate Committee on Assignments.” He writes that “it’s not clear” that Senate President Don Harmon will assign it to a proper committee and let it have a hearing.
Complicating matters, Martwick hasn’t attracted many supporters — at least publicly — for his plan. He’s dressed it up with the usual populist rhetoric about sticking it to the rich and giving a tax break to the little guy and suggested various tax rates.
But so far, he’s the Springfield equivalent of the Lone Ranger — all dressed up, nowhere to go and no one to go with.