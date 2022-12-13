Jim Dey | Surprise revenue growth boosts state budget picture
Illinois continues to enjoy booming state revenue growth.
As a consequence, state budget analysts report that they are raising their revenue estimate for the current fiscal year by “$4.9 billion over the assumed revenue levels.”
Revenue manager Eric Noggle, writing in the monthly report of the legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, said the upward revision was prompted by “the strong overall performance of November’s (tax) receipts.”
They increased in November by $277 million.
“Through the first five months of the fiscal year, overall general-funds receipts are up an amazing $1.945 billion. Even when excluding the $620 million growth from federal (coronavirus aid), the general funds base growth of $1.325 billion is just as impressive — especially considering that these FY 2023 receipts are being compared to the record-breaking levels of FY 2022,” Noggle said.
The 2022-’23 fiscal year began on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023.
The commission reported that despite concerns over an “economic slowdown,” the state’s revenue picture shows “few signs” of a problem, “especially in regard to economically driven revenue sources.”
The strong revenue growth will come as welcome news to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state legislators as they contemplate the beginning of the FY 2023-’24 budget process.
Work on the state’s general operating budget will begin early in 2023. That budget will take effect July 1.
November tax receipts were led by increases in revenue of state income tax (up $228 million), corporate tax (up $85 million) and sales tax (up $134 million).
Noggle attributed increases in sales-tax revenue to a “promising start” of the Christmas shopping season.
In addition to the big three, the state also enjoyed smaller increases generated by taxes on cigarettes and inheritances as well as interest on “state funds and investment.”
The increased interest income stems directly from “the multiple interest-rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve in recent months.”
While euphoric over current revenue conditions, the COGFA report warned that the “revenue surplus Illinois is currently enjoying is likely to be short-lived and a scenario of FY 2023-24 revenue totals falling below FY 2023 levels should be anticipated.”
But, for the time being, optimism reigns. COGFA analysts said it’s possible they will “follow-up with an additional increase in March” above the $4.9 billion figure “if any semblance of the current pace of revenue growth continues.”
While there has been considerable speculation about an impending recession, the U.S. economy has been sending mixed messages.
The gross domestic product declined in the first and second quarters of the year — by 1.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is a traditional definition of a recession. But the economy grew 2.9 percent in the third quarter.
At the same time, job growth has continued, although Benjamin Vargner, COGFA’s chief economist, said the pace of increases there “has slowed.”
“In most economic environments, a slowing job market would be seen as a negative. But in our current situation, this should be seen more as a positive,” he said.
That’s because rapid job growth could be a factor in price inflation, something the Federal Reserve is combating with its series of interest-rate increases.
Nonetheless, job numbers are up, mostly because of the post-coronavirus economic lockdown that had a dramatically negative impact on private business as well as people’s finances.
From August through November, the average job gain was 282,000 per month. Prior to the pandemic, from 2011 to 2019, jobs grew at a pace of about 194,000 per month.
Still, there are many thousands of available jobs that remain unfilled, and COGFA reported that the “quit rate remains historically high.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.