Paul Schimpf, the former U.S. Marine Corps infantry officer and military lawyer who recently announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor, isn’t afraid to tilt at windmills.
Well before last week, when Schimpf announced his intention to oust multibillionaire incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker from office in 2022, he took on another long-shot race.
In 2014, Schimpf challenged entrenched Democratic incumbent attorney general Lisa Madigan.
Unfortunately, Madigan turned Schimpf into political roadkill. She got 2.1 million votes (59.5 percent) compared to Schimpf’s 1.3 million (33.7 percent).
If there’s a lesson there about the danger of pursuing elusive political dreams, Schimpf has made it a point not to learn it.
After completing a stint in the Illinois Senate, the 50-year-old insists that Pritzker, even though he’s a Democrat in a solid Democratic state, is vulnerable to challenge. Schimpf contends that he, assuming things go according to plan, is just the GOP candidate to beat him.
“I think (Pritzker) has worn out his welcome,” said Schimpf, who prosecuted deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein for crimes against humanity.
He cited a key issue that he says Pritzker either minimizes or ignores that he argues Illinoisans instinctively understand is a severe problem.
That’s the state’s steady decline in population — more people moving out than moving in.
That’s a problem for two reasons.
For starters, fewer people means fewer taxpayers to pay for the increasing costs of government.
Second, those who are moving out have, revenue department figures show, higher incomes than those moving in.
Fewer people with lower incomes increases the tax burden on everyone.
“To me, that’s really the key statistic. (Pritzker) is never going to be able to fix any of the problems we’re having,” Schimpf said.
U.S. Census Bureau data show the Land of Lincoln’s population dropped by 168,700 from 2010-2019.
The Illinois Policy Institute said that is more than the population of Naperville, the state’s third-largest city.
Obviously, that’s a problem, particularly for the long term.
But is it a political problem for Pritzker in the short term.
Can people feel the decline in population?
Do they link their rising tax burdens with the state’s population woes?
If not, how does a candidate for governor — any candidate from either party — make population decline an issue that moves poll numbers?
Schimpf cited the overwhelming defeat in November of Pritzker’s proposed progressive income tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution as another sign of his weakness.
“He put a lot of his money behind that,” said Schimpf.
“(The defeat) was a bipartisan rejection of him and his policies.”
There’s no doubt the defeat stung Pritzker.
He’s still angry about it. But while people definitely rejected his plan to raise taxes, that’s no real sign they’ve rejected him.
Still, Schimpf insists he can win if he does three things.
First, he said he has unite a divided Republican Party behind him and then appeal to independents and Democrats as well as Republicans.
Finally, Schimpf said it will be important to contrast his “life story” as a child of two teachers who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and became an officer and lawyer in the Marines with Pritzker’s life as the multibillionaire scion of the Pritzker family fortune.
“Voters will ask, ‘Who understands me?’” said Schimpf, who predicted voters will choose him if he can attract enough money in campaign donations to get his message out.
He does not, however, minimize the challenge he faces.
Coming from Waterloo, a small town in the Metro East area adjacent to St. Louis, Schimpf knows its a long, difficult road to victory in November 2022.
For starters, there will be a multi-candidate primary in March 2022 that has the potential of leaving minority Republicans further fractured.
With little name-recognition, a minimal political base and financial challenges, Schimpf faces a major challenge selling his brand of conservative governance to the public.
He may be right that the people of Illinois are losing confidence in incumbent Pritzker.
But even if that’s true, it’s unclear whether they’re willing to transfer that confidence to him or any other Pritzker foe.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff