Former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has discovered that a good life can be had after politics — especially if the politics was pretty ugly.
Now 67, Rauner is living in Florida after serving as governor from 2015 to 2019. He returned to Springfield last week for the unveiling of his official portrait at the Capitol’s Hall of Governors.
Rauner pronounced himself pleased with the image of himself, as portrayed by artist Richard Halstead. That’s a good thing, since Rauner paid for it out of his own pocket rather than foisting the bill on taxpayers.
In fact, the former governor said the Rauner portrayed by Halstead looks better than Rauner in real life, a decline he attributed to the challenges of holding public office.
“I lost 22 pounds and most of my hair. And it was very stressful. My hair has not come back. It’s continued to, like, run away. I’ve gained most of my weight back, so that’s good. I don’t have any stress in my life anymore, so it’s been a little easier,” he said.
Rauner was not, to put it kindly, a successful governor. The Republican newcomer who had never held public office before ran to shake up what he called the financially failing and politically corrupt status quo in Illinois. Instead, he ran headlong into all-powerful Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, who embraced the status quo because he controlled it.
A power struggle highlighted by an ugly two-year budget standoff ensued, a battle Madigan won when a handful of Republicans joined legislative Democrats to pass a budget and tax increase over Rauner’s veto.
Alluding to his time in office, Rauner referred obliquely to his policy defeats.
“I am very proud of what we did while we were running the state, and I’m very proud of what we tried to do,” he said.
‘The battle between the two determined men was aggravated by Rauner’s repeated public criticism of Madigan as an ethically challenged autocrat who was bad for Illinois. That’s no way to win friends in politics.
But Rauner’s harsh criticism of Madigan has been vindicated by subsequent corruption charges that forced the longtime speaker out of office in 2021 and resulted in his criminal indictment.
Rauner declined to comment on the downfall of his arch foe.
“I don’t really want to talk politics or partisanship. Today I just want to say thank you,” he said.
Rauner, of course, still plays an oddly prominent role in Illinois politics, serving primarily as a punching bag for Democrats who attribute many of the state’s problems to his rocky tenure. That’s true, but only to a limited degree.
Illinois was in sorry shape long before Republican Rauner defeated Democratic incumbent Gov. Pat Quinn in the 2014 election.
Voters overwhelmingly voted Rauner out in 2018, choosing Democratic multibillionaire J.B. Pritzker to take over the governor’s office. They re-elected Pritzker last year.
Now Rauner is back in his natural habitat — the business world where he made a fortune — and a new habitat — Florida. He still pursues philanthropic endeavors and governmental policy, but from a background role.
In joining roughly 40 previous governors in the portrait gallery, Rauner noted that some — certainly not all — were scoundrels who ended up in prison.
Among those is Rod Blagojevich, who was both impeached and removed from office by legislators and indicted and imprisoned on corruption charges. Legislators have refused to pay for a Blagojevich portrait.
Despite getting elected, Rauner never really fit in Illinois’ political culture. True blue GOP conservatives didn’t trust him while uber-liberal Democrats, led by Madigan, opposed him at every turn.
Those battles, however, are long ago and far away. Rauner and the state of Illinois have both moved on.