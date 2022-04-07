Jim Dey | Tax cuts, crime are driving election-year politics
As legislators wrap up the current legislative session Friday, two politically driven issues are consuming their time — tax cuts and crime.
Supermajority Democrats running for re-election appear to be on the verge of approving temporary tax reductions ranging from $1 billion to nearly $2 billion. (Don’t be fooled by the aggregate sum, the reductions are minor.)
From a policy standpoint, that’s a tough sell because Illinois is in serious financial trouble. From a political standpoint, it’s easy — just vote yes. There will be plenty of time to poor-mouth after the election.
The issue of crime is tougher because Democrats addressed that issue in a comprehensive way last year. That’s when they passed a “social justice” reform package that is out of step with public anger over violent crime.
The Ds are playing defense against aggressive Republican assertions that they are weak on crime and their “SAFE-T” (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today) Act proves it.
The GOP made that clear recently when they dubbed it “The ‘I Hate the Police’ Act.”
That presents Pritzker with a political problem, to which he’s responded in two ways.
For starters, Democrats are attacking Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, the Republican gubernatorial candidate who most concerns Pritzker, as an apologist for criminals.
Noting that the former prosecutor is now an attorney in private practice, Democrats charge that he has represented “some of the most violent and heinous criminals.”
“Irvin has been getting rich by putting violent criminals back on our streets. Tell Richard Irvin to stop pretending to be tough on crime and start supporting policies to keep people safe,” a Democratic television ad stated.
At the same time, Democrats are competing with Republicans to offer tough-on-crime solutions. But their hearts aren’t in it.
They remain loyal to the SAFE-T Act, best known for repeal of the bond system, which will take effect at the beginning of next year. It will no longer require those charged with many crimes to post a cash bond to win release from jail.
That description is a bit of a misnomer because huge numbers of people currently charged with criminal offenses are released on their own recognizance.
Nonetheless, the new legislation means that those charged with all but the most serious crimes will be released from custody shortly after being arrested.
The Cook County courts already have a similar administrative policy, which has proved extremely controversial.
To counter the soft-on-crime criticism, Democrats are proposing their own tough-on-crime legislation. Unfortunately, it’s caused a breach between White Democrats concerned about re-election and Black Democrats, many of whom are in safe seats and sincerely believe that anti-crime measures are unfair to minorities.
Take Democrats’ proposed legislation to get tough on carjacking, a big problem in Chicago. They have proposed legislation allowing a carjackers armed with a gun to be charged with a Class X felony, which carries a prison sentence ranging from six to 30 years.
But someone charged under that scenario already can be charged with a Class X felony — armed violence. Still, the Democrats’ plan got headlines they hope will pay at the polls.
The crime debate coincides with a movement to reduce prison populations. Corrections Department records reveal the numbers have fallen sharply over the last eight years.
In February 2013, Illinois’ prison population was 49,401. By 2021, it was 27,413. Given the propensity of released inmates to re-offend, it should be no surprise that releasing nearly 22,000 convicted felons has gone hand in hand with rising crime rates.
