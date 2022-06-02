Two weeks ago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker busted his buttons with pride over a new U.S. Census Bureau estimate — not count — that found the state did not lose population between 2010 and 2020.
He described Illinois as a state “on the rise” on the strength of an unofficial gain of up to 250,000 people. His comments subsequently were echoed by politicians and pundits alike who characterized a late 2021 count to the contrary as a “widely believed myth” and a “ridiculous narrative.”
While not exactly on the up and up, the comments by Pritzker and his sycophants were close enough to the truth in an election year. After all, all’s fair in love, war and politics.
But just as Pritzker was wrapping up his latest victory lap comes another report that suggests the governor’s claim that Illinois is “on the rise” is closer to myth than he would like voters to believe.
This report is from the Internal Revenue Service, which collects data annually on population movement among the states.
It’s an important subject to keep track of because internal movement data — people voting with their feet and taking their incomes with them — identifies far more honestly than self-serving political rhetoric that states are flourishing.
“A growing population for the winner means an increasing tax base, economic growth and investments. For the biggest losers, it means more difficulties in paying down debts, high taxes and few investments for the future,” write Wirepoints financial analysts Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner.
This year’s winners were only a partial surprise.
Florida continues to be a magnet for movement. It topped the list for overall population and income gain. At the same time, Idaho, a small state, came in second because it gained the most in both categories on a percentage basis.
The IRS said the perennial loser states are California, New York, Illinois and New Jersey.
How does the IRS reach its conclusions?
Using the 2020 year as its base, the IRS reviewed tax returns to follow taxpayer movement from state to state. It breaks the information down by age, taxable income brackets and adjusted gross incomes.
These statistics matter because when individuals and families move, they take their incomes with them.
Here’s what the IRS figures revealed about Illinois.
More than 171,000 people moved into Illinois in 2020, while more than 272,000 moved out — a population loss of nearly 101,000. That’s slightly less than 1 percent — 0.08 percent — of the state’s 12.8 million population.
Those who moved into Illinois brought a total adjusted gross income of $7.9 billion with them, while those who left took $16 billion in adjusted gross income.
In other words, the movement cost Illinois $8.5 billion in taxable income that represents 1.9 percent of its total 2019 adjusted gross income.
The bottom line: Fewer people with less income to pay for Illinois’ ever-rising costs of government.
It’s vitally important to remember that when it comes to government, it’s all about the Benjamins — money to pay for government services.
The less money there is, either the fewer services there are or the higher the taxes imposed on the public. There’s no third way.
Of course, it could have been worse. The IRS said New York lost 238,000 people and $19.5 billion in adjusted gross income. California lost 263,000 people and $17.8 billion in adjusted gross income.
Florida, on the other hand, gained 166,000 people and $23.6 billion in adjusted gross income, while Texas’ population increased by 133,000 and $6.3 billion in adjusted gross income.