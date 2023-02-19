Jim Dey | Team Ammons — still angry — expand their list of foes
When Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons blasted local Democrats for what he perceived as their shabby treatment of his wife, he said he’d say more later, “depending on how people respond.”
Local Democratic leaders kept mum, with the exception of Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. Despite the silence, Ammons and his wife, state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, have expanded their target list.
On the Jan. 28 edition of their WEFT-FM radio show, they castigated Rietz, state Treasurer Mike Frerichs and Champaign County Democratic Party Chair Mike Ingram.
On their Feb. 11 show, they expanded their list to include party Vice Chair Cari West-Henkelman, state Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign, the “beloved White liberal,” “fake integration” and members of the Black community for not supporting Carol Ammons’ bid to be appointed to the seat created by the December death of state Sen. Scott Bennett.
They renewed their criticism of the process by which Faraci was chosen from among 10 applicants. But Aaron Ammons said he was most surprised that three members of the Black community — Champaign County Board Chair Kyle Patterson, businessman David Palmer and Champaign school board member Gianina Baker — applied for the appointment.
Aaron Ammons said it is “mind-boggling” that they undermined what should have been a “united” front in support of his wife. He said “questions will have to be asked” of them as to why they applied. (Palmer withdrew his application at the 11th hour.)
The Ammones spoke with two guests — the Rev. Terrance Thomas, senior pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Champaign, and University of Illinois Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua.
Thomas discussed the need for Black leaders to be more “aggressive” in pursuing a living wage, slavery reparations and national health care. He charged that local Whites embrace “polite racism,” “struggle with outspokenness” by Blacks and “try to silence” radical voices.
“That’s what I’ve experienced for all of my career,” Carol Ammons responded.
The conversation with Cha-Jua partially dealt with Carol Ammons’ failed bid.
Each speaker attributed opposition to her appointment to her strong advocacy for programs assisting Black people and veiled racism.
Aaron Ammons said his wife would have done far more for Black residents in Vermilion County than either Frerichs, who represented the district before being elected state treasurer, or Sen. Bennett.
He said both legislators had “nothing they could point to” to show they sought to “address inequality” and that Faraci “doesn’t have evidence of doing anything in the African American community.”
They also revisited old grievances. Aaron Ammons noted that West-Henkelman declined to explain her preference for Faraci. She reportedly told Aaron Ammons she didn’t owe him an explanation.
Among the “beloved White liberals” criticized was Naomi Jakobsson, who held the 103rd Illinois House District seat before Carol Ammons. Cha-Jua asked, “Did Naomi Jakobsson do anything for Black people? The answer is no.”
Neither Ammons disagreed.
As for the Democrats who opposed Carol Ammons, Aaron Ammons said they would be considered “Republicans” by earlier standards or, as Carol Ammons suggested, “Southern Democrats” who supported the Jim Crow South.
Most striking was group’s unanimity of opinion that Champaign County is a racist backwater dressed in liberal garb.
“Nobody is really talking about the fact that central Illinois is really up-Mississippi,” Thomas said.
If local Democrats hoped the Ammonses’ tempers would cool in the aftermath of Faraci’s appointment, both made their disgust with White Democrats clear.
“They attacked us for calling them out,” Carol Ammons said. “Those who are supposed to be the progressive, liberal, let’s-all-get-along people said —”
“I don’t owe you (expletive),” Aaron Ammons interjected, finishing his wife’s statement.
