How many people remember the line about how one goes bankrupt?
The answer, which reportedly comes from Ernest Hemingway’s “The Sun also Rises,” is “Two ways. Gradually and then suddenly.”
That line in another form, sometimes attributed to authors Mark Twain or F. Scott Fitzgerald, goes like this: “At first, you go bankrupt slowly, then all at once.”
Declines and falls of that nature are not limited to finances.
It can be the same way in politics, where one can be riding high in April and shot down in May.
That brings us back — once again — to former all-powerful Illinois House Speaker, former Illinois House member and former Illinois Democratic Party Chairman Michael Madigan. The king — at least it sure looks that way — is dead.
All that’s left — officially — of his political kingdom is the 13th ward in Chicago that he continues to command and his cash-rich “Friends of Michael J. Madigan” campaign account.
There are, of course, his plans for the future, which are the subject of much speculation and carefully guarded.
Perhaps that’s why Madigan remains coy — that sounds much nicer than “totally dishonest” — on that subject.
In January, he lost the speaker’s post that was the base of his vast power. Immediately after, there was intense speculation about whether Madigan would remain in the House and for how long.
He kept his plans to himself until last week, when he announced that he would resign at the end of the month. He then promptly submitted a resignation to the House clerk that was effective at the end of the day.
After he resigned from the House, reporters wondered if and when he would resign as chair of the state Democratic Party. Again, he was substantially less than forthright.
The soon-to-be-79-year-old (his birthday is April 19) said he had “no idea” if or when he would do so.
“I don’t feel a need to step down,” he said Sunday.
But on Tuesday, he did, delivering the same kind of generous salute to his tenure as party boss as to his role as House boss.
“Together, we’ve held steady as the ‘blue wall’ in the Midwest, held supermajorities in the Legislature and passed landmark legislation that has made Illinois a leader in progressive policy,” he crowed.
It’s been a whirlwind, and some analysts will brag that they saw it coming.
They may have seen a chink or two in Madigan’s armor, but no one was predicting — even after the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal became public — the stunning series of events that proceeded his political implosion.
As recently as September — after the initial ComEd disclosures — reporters were pronouncing Madigan hale and hearty, even on the verge of becoming “more powerful.”
“Madigan Will Win Bigger Than Ever in November,” ran one piece in Chicago Magazine.
Well, not exactly. High expectations contrasted with marginally disappointing results, prompting big shots in state politics, including U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, to declare that it was time for Madigan to go.
House members climbed aboard the anti-
Madigan bandwagon, declaring they would not re-elect him as speaker.
Madigan tried to put down the rebellion. But even majority support could not save him.
Failing to get the required 60 votes to be re-elected speaker, Madigan watched as state Rep. Chris Welch was elected instead and his beloved and carefully constructed empire began to dissolve like a sandcastle hit by incoming surf.
Nobody really saw it coming. Indeed, few could imagine Madigan would ever leave on anything but his own terms.
But he appears to belong to Illinois’ political history now, the product of a political bankruptcy that came gradually and then with breathtaking suddenness.