It’s time for another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about this week:
Judicial ratings
The three candidates for the two open circuit judgeships in Champaign County received “recommended” ratings in a poll of their fellow lawyers.
Circuit Judge Ben Dyer, a Democrat running unopposed, was appointed to the post following the retirement of Jeff Ford.
Competing for the seat once filled by the retired Heidi Ladd are Democrat Chad Beckett and incumbent Republican Sam Limentato, who is filling the post by appointment.
Dyer received the highest score — 97.22 on a 100-point scale — for meeting the requirements of office.
Limentato received a 96.9 in the same category, while Beckett scored 76.4.
The candidates were rated in eight categories — meets requirements of office, integrity, impartiality, legal ability, temperament, court management, health and sensitivity.
In the all-important temperament category, Dyer scored a 99.07; Beckett, 72.78; and Limentato, 95.83.
Dyer received a 100 for integrity, 97.22 for impartiality and 95.33 for legal ability.
Beckett received a 88.68 for integrity, 82.5 for impartiality and 84.08 for legal ability.
Limentato received a 97.97 for integrity, 96.62 for impartiality and 96.58 for legal ability.
The Illinois State Bar Association reported that 109 lawyers responded to the Dyer survey, while 173 responded to Beckett and 151 to Lemintato.
Since Champaign County was recently moved from the Fourth to the Fifth Appellate District, voters here will elect an appellate judge.
The lawyer survey only recommended one of the three candidates, Barry Vaughan.
Vaughan, a circuit judge appointed to fill the vacancy created by the election of David Overstreet to the Illinois Supreme Court, will face a fellow Republican — Circuit Judge Michael McHaney — in the June 28 GOP primary.
Brian Roberts of De Soto is the sole Democratic candidate.
Vaughan’s recommended rating was based on his scores in the eight categories that ranged from 87.68 in legal ability to the 90s for integrity, temperament and court management. His scored 89.66 in the “meets requirements of office” category.
McHaney’s not-recommended rating stemmed from his 44.44 score in “meets requirements of office.” He scored a 59 for integrity, 61.88 for impartiality, 68.37 for legal ability and 41.71 for temperament.
Roberts did a little better. He scored 51.56 for “meets requirements of office.” He scored between 61.9 and 69.29 in the categories of integrity, impartiality, legal ability and temperament.
The battlin’ billionaires
The political feud between billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a trust-fund baby, and Chicago billionaire businessman Ken Griffin, a self-made man, escalated this week.
It started after a Pritzker advertisement attacking Griffin for spending big bucks to promote GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin, the mayor of Aurora.
“Why has Ken Griffin spent $45 million trying to elect Richard Irvin?” Pritzker’s advertisement asked.
The ad contained the usual grainy pictures — of both Griffin and Irvin — and suggested all kinds of nefarious possibilities.
It must have really gotten under Griffin’s skin, because he responded with an ill-advised blunderbuss statement that read, in part:
“I started one of the most important businesses in the world at the age of 21 right here in Chicago. And unlike J.B. Pritzker, I’ve endured real challenges and made real sacrifices in writing the success story of Citadel. J.B. Pritzker was gifted a life of tremendous wealth. It’s disappointing that a man born with a silver spoon has accomplished so little, especially as governor.”
The Pritzker campaign must have been delighted with Griffin’s response and the news it generated. The governor, obviously, wants to make Griffin and his wealth a campaign issue, and Griffin helped him do it.
But the substance of the issue is obvious.
Griffin wants Pritzker out of the governor’s office because he thinks the Democrat is a disaster for Illinois. So he’s dipping into his ample fortune to achieve that goal.
At the time same, Pritzer spent nearly $200 million of his own money to get elected in 2018, and he’s preparing to do the same thing again this year.
The Pritzker attack on Griffin is similar to the late Democratic U.S. Sen. Paul Simon’s attack on the campaign manger of his 1990 GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Lynn Martin.
Simon was reluctant to criticize Martin because he didn’t want to be seen attacking a woman. So he went after her campaign manger, Roger Ailes, who later turned Fox News into a cable-news leviathan.
Ailes, too, went for the bait, responding to Simon in insulting, personal terms and creating exactly the kind of news story the Simon campaign wanted.
Fictional judge
Don’t get that wrong. David Ellis really is a judge. He serves on Illinois’ First District Appellate Court. But he also writes fiction, as reported previously in this space.
The judge has a new book coming out — “Look Closer.” It has a July 5 release date but can be pre-ordered online.
Here’s the preview.
“Simon and Vicky couldn’t seem more normal: a wealthy Chicago couple, he a respected law professor, she an advocate for domestic-violence victims. A stable, if unexciting marriage. But one thing’s for sure ... absolutely nothing is what it seems. The pair are far from normal, and one of them just may be a killer.”
Ellis, a University of Illinois graduate, has written 10 novels of crime fiction and co-authored eight others with James Patterson.
Ellis gets up early — around 3 a.m. — to write his novels before he goes to the office to write legal opinions.
If readers are looking for a new crime fiction writer to go along with John Sanford and Michael Connelly, he’s worth a try. The curious can check him out at davidellis.com.