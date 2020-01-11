Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Morning light rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.