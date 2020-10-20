CHAMPAIGN — Westview Elementary School drew public attention — and some criticism — in August, when a “Black Lives Matter” sign facing outward was posted on a school window.
The message violated the district’s ban on posting political signs, prompting advice from lawyers to the school board that the signs were in conflict with Unit 4 policies and should be removed.
But school board members’ sympathy for the movement prompted them to search for — and find — what they believe to be a legal loophole in their own policy.
One question surrounding the Black Lives Matter language is what it represents — BLM is simultaneously an organization, a movement and a slogan.
Board members passed a resolution backing Black Lives Matter — “Resolution 2020: Black Lives Matter in CUSD #4” — and soon the altered form of the original message was back up at Westview.
As a legal matter, the dispute over the new sign remains open. Unless and until the legal propriety of Westview’s new message is challenged in the courts, the status quo stands.
But that’s not the end of this story.
At least one apparent objector to the district’s messaging approach found a way to challenge and ridicule Unit 4’s policy that struck a nerve, prompting district officials to contact police and launch an internal investigation into who posted what they considered to be objectionable political messages on the school’s windows.
Unit 4 officials have, mostly, kept the Sept. 17 incident under wraps. For example, the district declined to respond to a question about whether officials identified the person or persons who posted the signs.
But information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act reveals the anger that drove the district’s response to the provocative messages.
Among the slogans posted on Westview windows next to or near the “Black Lives Matter” messaging were “Biden 2020,” “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” and “Meat is Murder.”
Others read: “Islam is right about Women,” “It’s OK to be White,” “Open Borders for Israel” and “Support Free Health Care for Illegal Immigrants.”
The messages ran the gamut of political thought, representing something of a caricature of the “open forum” officials create when they post political messages on public property. It’s described as an open forum because it’s unlawful for public officials to engage in viewpoint discrimination when they post political messages on public property.
“Wow, I can’t believe someone would do that,” one teacher emailed Principal Nick Swords after he sent out a mass mail explaining what happened.
“What is wrong with people. Good grief,” a second teacher emailed.
“This is why we need to keep pushing,” responded a third.
Swords alerted faculty members by “sharing with you some sign posting that was done by someone outside (a teacher’s) windows. I have been in contact with Dr. (Laura) Taylor, the (school) board has been notified and I spoke with the Champaign Police Department. We are taking other measures to catch who posted the signs as well.”
In his email, Swords emphasized the importance of the school’s BLM signs, saying they are “about the message we want to send to our black and brown students, families and community.”
“Use this situation to fire our discussions and help us build our community,” he said.
The signs were discovered by a teacher who told Swords that when she entered her classroom that morning, she saw “signs posted and glued to the exterior of my (classroom) windows.” She said she wanted him to see them “in person before scrubbing them off.”
School-sanctioned signs on windows in that classroom included, “We Honor Black Musicians” and pictures of prominent Black musicians.
The teacher told Swords the objectionable signs reflected “a mix of statements, and interestingly, they did not cover up our musician posters.”
News about the unauthorized sign posting at Westview swept through the school district. Assistant Superintendent Laura Taylor professed shock, calling the signs “very troubling.”
“I am in my cabinet meeting right now with (Superintendent) Susan (Zola) and others and just shared it. (An unidentified school district employee) is going to pull camera footage to see what we can find out,” Taylor wrote.
“There are no cameras at that end of the building. I have removed the paper from the windows,” Swords responded.
The news then moved to the school board.
“We are reviewing cameras and have removed the messages,” Zola informed school board members.
School officials have defended the BLM messaging, saying it is important to send a positive message to minority students about their worth.
Unit 4, like many districts, is in the midst of taking steps to improve the chronic academic under-performance of minority students. The emphasis is continuing in the aftermath of the expiration several years ago of a consent agreement the district negotiated as part of a threatened lawsuit that claimed Champaign schools discriminated academically against Black students.
In addition to the BLM message, the district engaged in another symbolic action, passing a resolution that declared racism to be a public health crisis because it “adversely impact our students, families, staff and community at large.”
Champaign schools reflect a minority majority, according to enrollment numbers. The student population is 36.1 percent Black, 33.4 percent White, 13.1 percent Hispanic, 8.7 percent Asian and 8.5 percent multi-racial, with 0.3 percent labeled “another race.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.