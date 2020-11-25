Readers have no doubt heard — and complained — about municipalities that adopted traffic-citation quota systems for their police officers that are designed to, among other things, generate revenue.
That’s why the Illinois General Assembly specifically banned ticket quotas.
But traffic citations matter — for a variety of legitimate and illegitimate reasons. That’s why some municipalities evaluate their police officers based on their “points of contact” with the public, which includes the number of citations they issue.
In 2013, the Randolph County community of Sparta adopted an officer-evaluation package that awarded points to officers who issued citations and then judged the officers’ performance on their monthly point totals.
Not enough points meant officers were subject to progressive discipline. Exceeding point requirements meant officers would be recognized and rewarded.
High court says no
Last week, the Illinois Supreme Court unanimously found that Sparta’s method of evaluating officer performance violated Illinois law because it established, whether officially or unofficially, an illegal ticket-quota program.
Writing for the court, Justice Thomas Kilbride concluded that Sparta’s policy “does exactly what is prohibited by the plain language of the statute: It permits the department to evaluate its officers by including the issuance of citations or the number of citations issued, among other things, as a point of contact.”
The court’s ruling came as bad news to the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, which defended the policy by contending that failing to include traffic citations in evaluating officer performance “undercuts important traffic-safety enforcement programs.”
“While those arguments raise important considerations, we are bound by the plain statutory language and may not alter it based on our views of proper public policy,” Kilbride wrote. “The arguments of (Sparta and the police-chiefs association) seeking to include the issuance of citations in points-of-contact systems are more properly addressed to the Legislature.”
Sparta’s policy was challenged by the union representing officers.
It was upheld at the trial-court level but declared in violation of state law by the appellate court. The high court affirmed the appellate court’s decision, which focused on the city’s policy as it related to state law.
State law acknowledges that officer-evaluation programs can be based on their points of contact with citizens as well as other duties in which they engage. But the statute states that “points of contact shall not include either the issuance of citations or the number of citations issued by an officer.”
Sparta’s “activity points system” required full-time officers to “meet a monthly points minimum,” different levels applying depending whether officers worked the day or evening shifts.
Officers received points for extra-duty assignments, lengthy investigations, shooting-range practice, outside training and working extra hours.
They also were awarded points for issuing citations — one point for a warning and two for a regular citations.
Unambiguous decision
The court’s ruling was straightforward — the points-of-contact measure included judging officers based at least partially on the number of citations they issued.
“The statute simply cannot reasonably be read to permit municipalities to include the issuance of citations as points of contact,” Kilbride wrote. “To accept the city’s arguments, we would have to read the last sentence of section 11-1-12 out of the statute.”
City officials sought to save their policy by arguing that it established no minimum time period for issuing specific numbers of citations. Noting the various measures on which officers were judged, it contended that the policy fits within the statute because “officers may meet the monthly points requirement under the policy without writing any citations.”
But that contention was essentially irrelevant because Sparta’s policy and state law, as they are written, are in conflict, and the statute reigns supreme.
The police-chiefs association indicated it may go to the Legislature and ask that the prohibition be modified because of the importance of traffic enforcement.
But the court’s decision in no way affects the ability of local communities to enforce their traffic safety-laws. It merely upholds the statute barring evaluating officers’ performance based on the number of citations they issue.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-351-5369 or jdey@news-gazette.com.