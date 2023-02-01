When detectives question a suspect, their challenge is akin to drawing in a coloring book — it’s crucial to stay within the lines.
Detectives investigating a Winnebago County gang shooting got the confession they sought, but not before tiptoeing up to the line established to ensure suspects know their rights.
“We feel it is necessary to condemn the actions of the Rockford Police Department as to the detectives’ inappropriate line of questioning before informing defendant of his Miranda rights,” Second District Appellate Justice Susan Hutchinson wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel. “Further, we caution police in general to pursue fact-specific information from suspects after having informed them of their constitutional rights.”
The court affirmed the murder conviction of Juan Mora, a member of the Latin Counts gang.
At both the trial and appellate court levels, Mora sought to bar his confession from evidence because he asserted that police violated mandatory warnings through a trick called “question first, warn later.”
The trial court partially agreed, throwing out Mora’s pre-Miranda warning statements but allowing his post-Miranda confession into evidence. The appellate court affirmed the trial judge’s decision.
The warnings, established by the Supreme Court in the 1966 case Miranda v. Arizona, require police to begin interviews of those in custody by, among other things, informing them of their right to remain silent and ask for an attorney. Suspects can agree to talk, but their statements must be voluntary.
Police sometimes try to get around that warning with a “question first, warn later” approach. Under the ruse, they deliberately withhold the Miranda warning, “interrogate a suspect, obtain an incriminating statement, then provide the Miranda warnings and repeat the question until the accused repeats the answer provided before the warnings.”
The courts have banned that approach. But Illinois requires that the withholding of Miranda warnings by law enforcement be a deliberate act before barring the use of a suspect’s confession.
Mora provides a case study of the warnings in action as well as a sickening example of mindless urban violence.
Mora’s Latin Counts gang was at war with the Latin Kings. Crucial to the feud were “hunting trips,” in which a member of one gang would drive into another gang’s turf, spot a rival and open fire.
That’s what happened on Jan. 21, 2019, when a driver identified as Mora ventured into Kings’ territory and spotted three school-age boys on a street corner.
The shooter asked if they were Latin Kings. Even as they replied they were not, the shooter, a Hispanic male with a “red tattoo on his face,” opened fire.
Za’Shawn Coats, a Black teen, died from a head wound.
Based on descriptions of the shooter and the shooter’s car, police developed Mora as a suspect. They already had ample evidence when they brought him in for questioning.
The 24-year-old Mora, who had numerous contacts with police, agreed to answer questions.
But before officers raised the Miranda issue, they inquired about Mora’s black Pontiac G6, which matched the shooter’s vehicle; his gang background; and his striking facial tattoo.
The trial court barred Mora’s pre-Miranda answers from evidence.
After the officers provided the Miranda warning, they engaged in an intermittent, hourslong interview that included frequent breaks. They fed Mora, allowed him to use the bathroom and let him sleep when they were not questioning him.
He got antsy a time or two, telling officers he was “ready to go” to the county jail on a traffic warrant. He asked, “Aren’t I supposed to have somebody here? Like an attorney or somebody?”
But he never stopped talking, telling a variety of stories. Mora initially denied everything. But, confronted with conflicting evidence, he claimed a man riding with him fired. He later admitted to the shooting but said it was an accident. Finally, he came clean.
The appellate justices concluded that all of Mora’s post-Miranda statements “were voluntarily made.”
Now 28, Mora is serving a 55-year prison sentence at the Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner.