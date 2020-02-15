Jim Dey | They saw the signs — and they’re not sorry about it
Cheating means never having to say you’re sorry. Getting caught means you have to pretend you are.
There’s been a lot of pretending in the several weeks since Major League Baseball’s sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros broke wide open.
The team’s general manager, Jeff Luhnow, and manager, A.J. Hinch, first were suspended for a year by Commissioner Rob Manfred and then fired by the team’s owner.
But those responsible — players, managers, team officials — haven’t been able to acknowledge exactly what they knew and did and genuinely say they’re sorry, even though they’ve gone through the motions.
The reason is simple — they’re not sorry they did it. They are just sorry — in fact, very sorry — that they got caught.
That reality — the inability to fake a sincere apology — was on display again this past week when, at the opening of spring training, Houston team officials, including team owner Jim Crane and new manager Dusty Baker, joined a couple of players for what was promised in advance to be a contrition-fest.
Of course, they didn’t quite do that. In fact, Crane, in a performance that again demonstrated that powerful CEOs aren’t in the habit of apologizing, didn’t quite know what he was saying except that “I don’t think I should be held accountable” for what happened.
His subordinates, yes. But him? Absolutely not.
That probably was the most sincere and accurate statement in the news conference that featured the following.
“Our opinion is that this didn’t impact the game,” Crane said at one point.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan repeated his words back to him and asked him to clarify them.
“I didn’t say it didn’t impact the game,” Crane said.
Got that? Don’t worry. Readers are not really supposed to get it; they’re supposed to forget it.
But the sports media isn’t letting that happen. They have questions, questions, questions, and they’re all legitimate.
But just as they are legitimate, many are unanswerable.
To what extent did the Astros’ electronic system of stealing pitching signs and communicating them to batters affect their games?
Some? Sure. A lot? Who knows?
The question has no answer because it’s impossible to quantify, even if it’s an interesting subject for speculation for many people in the MLB community.
Remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in a seven-game series against the Dodgers after winning the American League championship in a seven-game series with the Yankees.
Further, remember that the Astros embarked on and maintained their sign-stealing scheme because they obviously felt they gained an advantage from doing so.
But the effect of the sign stealing is not really the issue; it’s just the club sportswriters are using to batter unrepentant Astros players and team officials.
The Astros want it to all go away — they dream of being able to say “we’re moving on” and making it stick.
Conversely, the sports media and other organizations want to pursue the issue ad infinitum and ad nauseam because in addition to being newsworthy, it is both fun and feeds their self-righteous zeal. Talk about column material.
On and on it will go. Astros representatives will express regret about what they enthusiastically did during the 2017 and 2018 seasons while declining to discuss it further or conveniently not remembering any details.
At the same time, media representatives will try again and again to ferret out details, regrets, apologies and finger-pointing and publicly complain when their targets stick to their story.
The fox-and-hounds display should continue to be entertaining. By the time it’s not, the 2020 baseball season will be under way.
