Things just keep getting worse for Northwestern University and its athletic program.
Former coach Pat Fitzgerald is out. So is baseball coach Jim Foster. So why not, some faculty leaders have argued, fire school President Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg in the wake of the recently disclosed hazing scandal?
Meanwhile, multiple lawsuits have been filed, with more on the way.
Cheerleaders, claiming to have been groped by older male donors at school-sponsored events, filed claims months ago. It looks like Fitzgerald, complaining of breach of contract, will pursue the balance of the 10-year, roughly $50 million contract he signed in January 2021.
New reports indicate female athletes at Northwestern may be the next group to come forward complaining of ugly instances of hazing.
If that’s not bad enough, the news media is having a field day reporting all aspects of the scandal, including former players’ accounts of the lifelong torment they say they have experienced and for which they need to be compensated.
One sports-section front-page story quoted a former player describing how deeply he’s been “scarred.”
“The alleged assaults left him with nightmares and persistent anxiety. Now, even watching football on TV is too much,” The Chicago Tribune wrote.
That must be true. Right? After all, it’s unthinkable that a litigant seeking money damages would exaggerate the extent of his victimhood just to collect a few more dollars.
The past few weeks, unarguably, were a train wreck orchestrated by all the best people at Northwestern. They set the new indoor record for mishandling a sensitive situation.
What matters now is how the future unfolds for Northwestern, a wealthy private school with a stellar academic reputation and a marginal athletic one. The word “wealthy” deserves emphasis because Northwestern is going to have to buy its way out of this mess.
For now, Northwestern must take its lawsuit and public-relations beatings. Things will get worse before they get better.
But the ugliness won’t go on forever. Time doesn’t heal all wounds, but it does push them off the front page.
Other issues, personalities and controversies will soon make Northwestern’s problems a distant memory for all but those closest to the situation.
But this controversy will linger and may spread.
It would be foolish to think that Northwestern is the only school where this kind of misconduct has occurred.
These kinds of sick — and that’s what they too often are — traditions go on in all kinds of youth-oriented organizations, no matter if they’re fraternities and sororities, military organizations or sports programs.
Readers can be certain that there are investigators all over the country beating the bushes to find the next group of hazing victims to parade before the public and the courts.
It’s a sorry situation, but not so sorry that some good might not come of it.
It’s a sure thing that high school and college coaches and administrators all across the country are conducting private inquiries as to what’s been happening under their noses.
They’ll drive it either out or deeper underground, or both.
Hazing is an odd tradition. To strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, one group — upperclassmen — physically abuse their subordinates — underclassman.
That seems like a great way to make an enemy, not a friend. So why do it?
People haze in an ugly way because they’ve been hazed in an ugly way. It’s an “If I had to take it, so do you” kind of thing.
It’s led to all kinds of ugliness across the country, even deaths and severe injuries. Nothing that bad happened at Northwestern, but the chickens are coming home to roost, and they’ll be laying heavy financial penalties.