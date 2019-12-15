With local, state and federal elections less than a year away, most people are looking forward to the drama that usually accompanies these contests.
But Champaign County Associate Judge Anna Benjamin is looking the other direction — backward to November 2018.
Overseeing extensive litigation involving the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s race, Benjamin has scheduled a three-day trial beginning Jan. 27 trial to decide whether to order an official recount of a vote that came out one way on election night and another way after absentee ballots were counted.
By the time the counting was done, Democrat Tony “Chubby” Brown eked out a one-vote win over Republican Jim Root — 19,655 to 19,654.
It was no surprise when Republican Root filed a lawsuit six weeks after the election seeking a recount.
He alleged several miscounts. They include two ballots containing votes for him from Hickory Point Township that were mistakenly not counted and a third with an “X” marked in the wrong place that also was for him.
But Brown points out that a discovery recount showed that he gained three votes, increasing his margin of victory and eliminating the need for a full recount.
The back-and-forth demonstrates just how difficult it can be to resolve an election contest in which the actual results are far more narrow than the margin-of-error rate of the machines that count the ballots.
Root’s lawyer, John Fogarty of Chicago, faces a significant legal hurdle to win a recount.
Illinois law requires him to present evidence demonstrating there is a “reasonable likelihood” that the recount will change the election result, making Root the winner and Brown the loser.
In a previous order, Benjamin identified a number of contested issues that must be resolved at trial before she decides how to proceed.
One involved “two ballots not previously counted” from Precinct 1 in Hickory Township.
Former Macon County Clerk Steve Bean has acknowledged the two disputed ballots were misfed into the voting machine and that he intended to recount them.
But Bean said he forgot about them until after the final results were certified.
There also is the matter of the “X” ballot, which received that label because the voter’s “X” was marked in the wrong ballot location.
Finally, there is the question involving whether two Brown ballots that were “not initialed by an election judge” should be counted.
As a general rule, only ballots properly initialed by election judges can be counted, but “with certain exceptions.”
It’s very likely that, if there is a recount, there will be more in play than just the ballots Root wants considered.
A discovery recount in 18 selected precincts was conducted Nov. 30, 2018, including a “manual hand inspection of five precincts.”
Brown’s lawyer said the “discovery recount showed changes in vote totals in five precincts” — one vote changing in each.
Ultimately, Brown picked up three votes, theoretically padding his victory margin to four.
“Here, the facts discovered during the discovery recount are significant, but not the way that (Root) wants,” said Brown’s lawyer, Springfield attorney Christopher Sherer.
All told, there are 72 precincts in which voters cast their ballots in the sheriff’s race.
If the results of the partial recount (different results in five of the 18 precincts, 28 percent) are consistent across 72 precincts, results would be different in 19 precincts.