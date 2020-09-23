The stealth campaign came within an eyelash of success.
In the waning days of the 2014 election, a group of
trial lawyers from St. Clair and Madison counties set out to do what had never been done before — defeat an Illinois Supreme Court justice seeking retention in office.
They dropped a boatload of money (more than $2 million, according to news accounts) on last-minute campaign ads that suggested Justice Lloyd Karmeier was an enemy of common people and an associate of corrupt Chicago politicians who went on “junkets” paid for by “special interests.”
To further inflame public passions, they even accused the conservative Republican justice of being a “liberal.”
Karmeier survived the advertising onslaught.
But he barely exceeded the minimum 60 percent voter support required to win another 10-year term from the state’s Fifth Judicial Circuit.
Just 2,921 votes (0.8 percent) separated Karmeier from professional oblivion in the 37-county area that covers the bottom quarter of Illinois.
It’s rare for special interest groups to target judicial retention candidates for defeat. But turnabout is fair play.
This year, Republicans are actively opposing the retention campaign of Justice Thomas Kilbride, a Democrat from the 21-county Third Judicial District who is seeking a third 10-year term in the November election.
Karmeier was caught napping in 2014 in his southern Illinois district.
Not so Kilbride, who is running scared and already advertising in the district’s main media markets of Peoria, the Quad Cities and Chicago.
Despite that, Republicans express confidence about defeating Kilbride in the central Illinois race.
“He needs 60 percent, and we need 40 percent,” said Joe Hackler, a spokesman for the state GOP.
“He knows it’s a race, because we are going to make it one.”
As is the case with so many GOP campaigns against Illinois Democrats, Kilbride’s opponents are using one of Kilbride’s key financiers — Democratic House Speaker and state party chairman Michael Madigan — against him.
“Our race is all about Madigan. And that is a sure-fire winner in a Republican district,” said Hackler.
That statement assumes, of course, that the Third District is rock-solid Republican.
That once may have been the case, but it no longer is.
At the same time Republicans are trying to take out a Democratic incumbent justice in the Third District, Democrats are trying to win a Supreme Court seat in the Fifth Circuit.
That’s because Karmeier announced last year that, owing to his advancing age, he’s stepping down from his judicial post after 16 years on the high court.
The fight to succeed him is between two appellate court justices, Democrat Judy Cates and Republican David Overstreet.
Just as the Third Circuit has moved toward the Democrats in recent years, the once-solid Democratic Fifth Circuit has taken a strong turn to the GOP.
That means Overstreet is considered the favorite to succeed Karmeier, although Cates is expected to have access to huge sums of campaign cash from trial lawyer interests.
The fight for party control has tremendous consequences.
While the high court, which has four Democrats and three Republicans, is studiously nonpolitical in routine cases, it’s highly political in cases with political consequences.
One of those political cases involved gerrymandering, the manipulation of state and federal legislative district lines to favor the majority party.
Two years ago, good government proponents wanted to put a state constitutional amendment on the ballot to strip majority party leaders — in this case Madigan — of his power to gerrymander districts.
Instead, the power to draw district lines would be transferred to a bipartisan committee instructed not to manipulate district lines to favor one party or the other.
Kilbride wrote the decision that declared the amendment unconstitutional and banished it from the ballot.
In that case, the court’s four Democrats found the proposal unconstitutional while the three Republicans ruled that voters were entitled to cast a ballot on the issue.
In a related event, the politicization of the Democratic-controlled Cook County judiciary was on display last week when Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who also is the county’s Democratic Party chairwoman, targeted Circuit Judge Michael Toomin for non-retention.
Toomin’s sin was appointing a special prosecutor, Dan Webb, to investigate the decision by State’s Attorney Kim Foxx not to prosecute actor Jussie Smollett in connection with a hate crime hoax Smollett allegedly perpetrated.
Foxx is a political protege of Preckwinkle, and Preckwinkle’s effort to throw Toomin off the bench was seen as an act of political retaliation on Foxx’s behalf against the judge.
Her decision prompted Cook County’s other circuit judges to protest Preckwinkle’s decision.
Under Illinois law, judges at all levels — trial, appellate and Supreme Court — are elected to their first terms in office.
If they wish to serve subsequent terms, they run in supposedly non-political retention races in which voters cast “yes” or “no” votes.
Retention elections are designed to remove politics from what is supposed to be the nonpolitical process of deciding court cases strictly on their legal merits.
But it’s well nigh impossible to eliminate politics from politics, as the ongoing judicial election battles demonstrate.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com.