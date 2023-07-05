No one could possibly disagree with the messages on signs carried by protesters last week at the Rantoul police station.
“It should not be illegal to be Black in America.”
“Respect My Existence or Expect Resistance.”
The demand that all citizens be treated equally before the law and the warning that any failure to respect that truism invites trouble are, obviously, correct.
But here’s the question: What does either statement have to do with the facts of the fatal June 7 police shooting in Rantoul that animated the small group of protesters?
Fatally shot was Jordan Richardson, an armed 18-year-old who ran from police following a valid traffic stop.
There’s a disconnect between the rage expressed by protesters and what actually took place that cannot be bridged. The unwillingness of the former to acknowledge the facts of the latter shows a dangerous unwillingness to understand, let alone embrace, even the slightest modicum of personal responsibility.
What happened, of course, is a terrible shame. A young man lost his life, and his friends and family are in mourning.
But the facts, captured on video, are crystal clear.
Mr. Richardson fled from police after he and a friend were stopped in a car loaded with illegal drugs packaged for sale.
As he fled, Mr. Richardson was carrying a handgun, which had been stolen in Colorado.
Armed wrongdoers who flee from police usually ditch their weapons. They know they are illegal to carry, particularly if stolen, and want to eliminate any evidentiary ties to them.
Why didn’t Mr. Richardson toss his gun as he fled? That was the smart move if he wanted to limit his legal exposure.
Can anyone blame police for surmising that Mr. Richardson retained possession of the gun because he was prepared to use it?
Video showed Mr. Richardson dropped the gun more than once as he ran and stopped each time to pick it up.
Why would Mr. Richardson want to keep the gun?
Would any police officer bet his life on the possibility that Mr. Richardson had no interest in firing the gun that he was to determined to keep in his possession? No rational officer would.
Given those facts, it was not a surprise that Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz concluded that Rantoul police Sgt. Jerry King acted lawfully when he shot and killed Mr. Richardson. She said King’s actions were “legally defensible given the totality of the circumstances.”
Well, of course. It’s too bad the facts in all police shootings are not as easy to assess as this one.
Still, it’s also no surprise that friends and family members thought otherwise, concluding Mr. Richardson apparently was the victim of criminal misconduct by police officers.
Think of it as a sign of our suspicious and divided times.
Given historical reality, it’s perfectly natural that Mr. Richardson’s friends and family might, at least initially, suspect wrongdoing by law enforcement and expect a thorough accounting of what occurred.
But the investigation is complete, and the legal findings are unassailable but rejected by those who charge Mr. Richardson was shot for reasons that had nothing to do with his actions.
Those who embrace or encourage that kind of thinking are doing themselves no favor. Claiming victimhood in the face of a reality that shows otherwise is a self-defeating and, ultimately, self-destructive way to go through life.