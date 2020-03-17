Jim Dey | Tour of town cleary shows business impact of virus
If the United States didn’t come to a crashing halt over the weekend, it sure hit the breaks hard.
To limit the spread of the Wuhan virus, a.k.a. the coronavirus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the closings of schools, bars and restaurants and all state parks. Major sports, both college and professional, suspended their operations. The city council in Champaign announced the adoption of dictatorial powers.
It’s impossible to say what the future holds in terms of the impact on public health of the spread of the virus. But almost as disruptive is the economic impact of converting business as usual into business as unusual.
Over at the Hickory River Smokehouse in Urbana, owner Michael Madigan was preparing for a busy Monday lunchtime crowd prior to closing down regular operations at 9 p.m. for an unspecified period. He calls the state-imposed hiatus “potentially devastating.”
“Most restaurants can’t operate very long under these circumstances,” Madigan said.
He’s trying to reduce costs by being more circumspect in ordering food supplies while maintaining some revenue flow through the restaurant’s drive-up windows and “no contact (home) delivery.”
Down the street at Napleton’s Auto Park, there were a handful of customers in the Toyota service department and roughly 20 employees who handle telephone duties working from home.
Scott Brown, the executive manager of the auto park, said “people need their vehicles repaired” but, at the same time, they might not be keen about buying new ones.
“People are scared a little bit. They don’t want to make any big financial decisions,” he said. “(The virus) is going to affect sales. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
Brown said auto manufacturers already are trying to address car shoppers’ fears by offering incentives to shoppers who are concerned their incomes might suffer.
Still, he said, life goes on.
“We’ve already sold some cars today,” Brown said.
Restaurants, bars and car dealerships deal with the living. So do funeral homes, but in a completely different context.
At the Mittendorf-Calvert Funeral Home in Champaign, Lindsey Pritchett said there are no services scheduled this week and that “it’s too early” to say how things will proceed. After all, the recommended limit of 50 people per gathering could complicate some services.
“We’re just keeping an eye on things and what the governor is saying day by day,” she said.
That’s a common posture because circumstances continue to change as public officials in various cities and states struggle with deciding which safety measures to implement. Like birds on a telephone wire, when one flies off in a certain direction the others seem to follow.
But, if past is prologue, it looks as if everyone is headed — one way or another — for a bunker — fewer businesses with fewer employees operating at their traditional high level. Fewer activities held and fewer public facilities, including libraries, open.
Restaurateur Madigan, who owns four Hickory Rivers, said his “heart breaks for my (70) employees” who might end up working fewer hours and earning less money.
But it’s not just individuals and businesses that stand to pay a high price for the economic slowdown. So do municipal, county and state governments that depend on the taxes those employees pay.
Just as its older people with health complications who are most vulnerable to the corona virus, so, too, is it financially weak states that stand to be hit hard if anticipated revenues are not received.
Ted Drabowski, a financial analyst at Wirepoints, said an extended economic slowdown could be disastrous for a state as financially compromised as Illinois.
“When you look at a budget like Illinois, about $21 billion dollars comes from personal income taxes. Well, with a whole bunch of people out of work for two, three, or four months you can bet that income taxes are going to take a hit. If it’s a 10 percent hit, you’re talking about a $2 billion shortfall. There’s also $8 billion in sales taxes the state relies on. A 10 percent hit there means another $800 million gap. That’s a $3 billion hole on what’s already a $2-3 billion shortfall,” he was quoted as saying about the state’s current roughly $40 billion budget.
Dabrowski said the crucial factor is ”how long (the slowdown) is going to last” and the economic stakes are high.
“The question now is, ‘Does it create a recession?’” he said.
That’s just one of the imponderables that everyone is confronting — those who are at the front lines of this public health threat and the rest of us being carried along by the realities and emotions that shift from one hour or one day to the next.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.