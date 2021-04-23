Jim Dey | Townships today, tomorrow, forever?
The bean counters at Chicago’s Civic Federation are at it again.
In March, they issued a report about Illinois’ plethora of units of local government and their impact on ever-increasing property taxes.
How many local-government units does Illinois have? So many that the multiple agencies assigned to keep track of them still can’t keep track of them all.
Now the Civic Federation is back with another report — this one on Illinois’ township empire.
It is trying to spread the word about the cost of having too many local governmental entities.
It has routinely proposed — and our public officials have routinely ignored — that elimination and/or consolidation be used to produce more-
efficient, less-expensive government.
Its reports have been noted, but mostly ignored. Nonetheless, it’s playing the long game, operating by the theory that the longest journey begins with but one step.
Its latest step involves township government — an invisible layer of government dating back to the agricultural economy of the 1840s.
If there is a better example of the immortality granted governmental entities, it’s hard to imagine what it could be.
Illinois has, by the federation’s count, 8,923 units of local government — counties, municipalities, school districts, libraries and townships. That’s more than any other state.
Of that total, there are 1,426 township entities run by township supervisors and boards. They may have their own elected highway commissioners, property assessors and clerks.
They are primarily supported by property taxes. Of the $31.8 billion in property taxes levied statewide by local governments, townships take the smallest bite —
2.4 percent. But that’s still $747.6 million.
The foremost defenders of township governments are those who hold jobs or elected offices in them. Can’t do without them, they fervently argue.
But 17 of Illinois’
102 counties do just that. States like California, Florida, Iowa and Texas have no township governments.
In contrast, Champaign County alone has 30 townships.
Here’s a striking number. Of this state’s 1,429 townships, 709 have fewer than 1,000 residents.
The federation reports that another 328 townships have between 1,000 and 2,499 residents. That means
75 percent of 1,429 townships have populations of 2,500 of less.
It’s a rare politician at any level who doesn’t profess great concern about rising property taxes. It’s an even rarer politician at any level who actually is sincere in expressing that concern.
If politicians were serious — particularly those in Springfield — they would take action that would encourage local officials to eliminate and/or consolidate these governmental entities.
The federation report raises two questions:
- How much government can the public afford?
- How much government can the public afford to spend on excessive numbers of governmental entities like townships?
There is, after all, only so much tax money to go around. Dollars wasted here aren’t available to be reallocated there.
But resistance to change is fierce, particularly when politicized township officials start to fear for their future.
In the end, it’s easier for state and local politicians just to raise taxes — income, sales, property — and claim they have no choice.
The Civic Federation’s reports on the dry, but important, subject of governmental organization makes it clear that our elected officials speak with forked tongues.
But since most taxpayers tune the subject out as soon as it comes up, our public servants are on politically safe ground when they do so.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.