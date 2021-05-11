The only thing missing from the smoke-filled “secret” room in Springfield last week was the smoke.
Actually, the room itself wasn’t so secret, either. But what was going on inside the room is classified — fit only for the eyes of Democratic members of the Illinois General Assembly.
Don’t ask them about it — if they told you, they’d have to kill you.
The would-be clandestine nature of visits to the secret room was for Democratic legislators to see the ultra-secret proposals for new state House and Senate legislative maps.
The Dems tried to keep it to themselves. But members of the media, good government groups and the Republican Party publicized the trek. And why not?
The briefings for Democratic legislators on political maps that could make or break their political and financial futures are totally inconsistent with all the rhetoric about a “transparent” reapportionment process.
One could say the claims of transparency are about as credible as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s now-officially-repudiated pledge to support an independent, bipartisan map-drawing process.
In other words, the process has inevitably and undeniably devolved to the traditionally low level of one party against the other.
Due date: May 30
Democratic legislative leaders hold the power to draw new House and Senate district maps, and they intend to use it.
Super-majority Democrats have until May 30 to approve the new maps and send them to the governor for his all-but-publicly promised signature.
If they fail to do so — which they won’t — the Illinois Constitution requires Democrats and Republicans to form an eight-member commission, four members from each party to draw new maps.
If such a commission failed — which it surely would — the Constitution calls for a random drawing of a ninth member. That’s how it’s gone in two of the last three apportionment processes.
But that’s not going to happen this time, at least not without court intervention.
Democrats do not have the updated U.S. Census information that, at least theoretically, is required to make certain new maps are adjusted for population shifts and increases. Over vehement GOP opposition, they are relying on not-necessarily-reliable estimates.
Why? Because they can, and it’s in their political interest to do so.
The only option left for critics is to complain and hope Democrats pay a price in public esteem for the heavy-handed approach.
That’s where the secret room, one reportedly across the street from the statehouse, came into play last week.
Caught on camera
Reporters set up camp there as individual politicians trooped in and out to see just how much — if at all — their districts’ geography is changing.
Best of all, WCIA-TV had a camera there to document the comings and goings.
Newspaper reporters could describe in print, but nothing beats video.
WCIA reporter Mark Maxwell reported that “our cameras were rolling” as “dozens” of House Democrats made the pilgrimage.
The spin doctor for House Speaker Chris Welch tried to downplay the event. She stated that “meeting with members is nothing new.”
But meetings with members regarding new legislative maps certainly is — it’s been 10 years since that took place.
Even better for the television cameras is that some legislators were so dumb as to act guilty about what they were up to.
They either “avoided questions about the meetings or gave evasive answers,” Maxwell reported.
More sophisticated legislators confirmed the obvious, freely answering questions.
Same old stuff
This distasteful show is Political Optics 101, revealing how sausage is made in a way that makes the public not want to eat sausage.
It’s a secret, semi-corrupt process in which one party engages at the expense of both the other party and the voters.
The gerrymandering of legislative districts is why so many Illinois voters have no choice in whom they elect to the House and Senate.
Twas ever thus and always will be. Politicians being politicians, they can’t resist to try to rig the game both parties play.
The only way Illinois will ever have an open, bipartisan reapportionment process is if voters are able to strip the political parties of their map-drawing power and transfer it to an independent commission.
Until then, welcome to the smoke-filled room, where the only smoke that’s generated comes from those on the wrong side of the locked door.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.