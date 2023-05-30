When J.B. Pritzker first ran for governor, he took a bold stand on an important issue.
“We should amend the constitution to create an independent commission to draw legislative maps, but in the meantime, I would urge Democrats and Republicans to agree to an independent commission to handle creating a new legislative map,” he said.
Once elected, Pritzker reversed himself and happily signed into law ruthless gerrymanders of state, federal and judicial maps passed by supermajority legislative Democrats.
When running for re-election in 2022, Pritzker was asked the following on a questionnaire: “Do you support Illinois’ tax-credit scholarship program that provides financial support for students to attend private and parochial schools?’
His answer: “Yes.”
Last week, Pritzker presided over a budget process that ends the “Invest in Kids” program that provides tuition scholarships to lower-income children.
Pritzker’s politically driven flip-flops show he’s more than a crafty politician who tailors his answers to his audiences.
The moves reveal that the governor’s pledges come with expiration dates, inoperative once they no longer suit his political or policy needs.
These breaches of trust are different from the usual spin swirling around the issues of the day.
Spin doctor
Take the governor’s spin that he presides over passing balanced budgets. He means that revenue estimates do not exceed appropriated spending.
Critics suggest that’s misleading because Pritzker’s appropriations underfund public pensions — $4.4 billion for the fiscal year starting July 1. That’s why Illinois’ overall debt steadily increases.
Nonetheless, Pritzker can make a colorful claim about balancing budgets. So he does.
He explains his double-crosses by refusing to explain them.
He said the Democratic maps were fair, so the issue of having an independent commission draw them was irrelevant. On the issue of Invest in Kids, he feigns helplessness.
As one Pritzker spin doctor said, “If it doesn’t pass, that would not be the governor eliminating it; that would be the General Assembly eliminating it.”
But couldn’t the governor have used his influence with legislators? Couldn’t he have embraced his bully pulpit to draw attention to the issue?
Promises broken
This governor is happy to spend a reported $500 million to provide free health care to illegal immigrants living in Illinois. But he’s unable to lobby for roughly one-tenth of that amount to help poor kids get the same quality education he arranged for his children.
Many politicians are scrupulous about keeping their word. They feel that keeping their word, once given, is crucial to maintaining trust, particularly with their fellow politicians.
So why does Pritzker act in such a cavalier fashion? Because he can.
For starters, he knows which way the wind blows.
Pritzker’s fellow Democrats embrace the manipulation of legislative boundary lines (gerrymandering) because it ensures they and their party will maintain power.
A key Pritzker supporter — the teachers unions — despise Invest in Kids because they don’t want parents to have a choice about where their children go to school.
More to come
As for superminority Republicans, they can only complain when and if the governor suckers them into an agreement he won’t keep.
Take former House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, one of a handful of Republicans who backed the taxing and spending that was part of Pritzker’s 2019 infrastructure and budget plan. In exchange for Durkin’s support, Pritzker backed some business tax cuts Durkin thought would boost the state’s economy.
Durkin took painful criticism from his fellow Republicans for helping Pritzker. Their criticism hurt even more two years later, when Pritzker proposed rolling back the same tax policies on which he and Durkin had compromised.
It wasn’t the governor’s first double-cross, and it probably won’t be his last. Reneging on Invest in Kids is only the latest.