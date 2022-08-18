Politics and patronage hiring have walked hand in hand in Illinois since time immemorial. So, too, have efforts to eliminate the unsavory practice, a job that never really will be done.
Nonetheless, a federal appeals court recently told state officials to go forth and sin no more when it comes to patronage hiring while acknowledging violations will continue.
“In no way are we saying that the risk of unlawful political patronage no longer exists within Illinois. Of course it does: Nobody is naive to the state’s embarrassing political history,” wrote federal appeals court Justice Michael Scudder.
But the appeals court decided 50 years of maintaining a court-appointed monitor to oversee the state’s hiring practices is enough. It found that Pritzker and future governors can be relied on to do what past governors like Pat Quinn and Rod Blagojevich did not — hire state employees based on qualifications, not family or political connections.
“Principles of federalism do not permit a federal court to oversee the governor’s employment practices for decades on end in circumstances like this. The power to hire, fire and establish accompanying policies need to return to the people of Illinois and the governor they elected,” Scudder wrote.
Even though theoretically illegal, it’s hard to imagine Illinois without patronage in government at all levels. Politicians in both parties have embraced it as a means of rewarding loyalists with public jobs and maintaining their elective offices.
Why?
In the face of court rulings and outside monitors that sought to discourage the practice, the political class has privately embraced patronage hiring while publicly denying it.
During former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald’s tenure as the chief federal prosecutor in Chicago, FBI agents raided city hall and carried out boatloads of hiring records that revealed how Mayor Richard M. Daley’s lieutenants gamed the hiring process to hire their favorites.
Then, of course, there was the even bigger scandal at the Illinois Department of Transportation overseen by Govs. Blagojevich and Quinn. Conspirators created phony “staff assistant” jobs that purported to be exempt from the patronage rules but were really institutional evasions of the law overseen by the governors’ aides.
Hundreds of friends, relatives and political supporters of Blagojevich/Quinn were hired. Eventually, the clearly illegal practice was discovered and reported on in full by a state inspector general.
Those are but two of many examples of insiders flouting the law. Some of Daley’s political allies went to prison in the municipal hiring scandal. But no one went to jail — even in the face of massive perjury during a court-ordered investigation — in the DOT scandal.
There were a few embarrassing headlines. But Illinoisans are so inured to wrongdoing by public officials that illegal patronage hiring barely registers.
In ending the oversight, the appeals court concluded the Pritzker administration has put systems in place to ensure hiring is done properly.
Court-appointed monitors, for the most part, accepted that claim but argued the new rules have not been in place long enough to assure compliance. What they were really saying is that state officials cannot be trusted to create and enforce a fair hiring process.
“But allowing risk-driven reasoning to carry the day creates a most-concerning risk of its own — that the decree remains in place indefinitely,” Scudder wrote.
In ending the oversight, the appeals court noted individuals who come out on the short end of a phony hiring process can file a court challenge. But it concluded that trust is the best legal path to follow.
The question now is to what extent state officials will follow their own rules and eschew political hiring. It could happen — after all, there’s always a first time.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.