There’s no way to sugarcoat what happened Sunday at Market Place Mall in Champaign — it was a high-spirited orgy of looting and vandalism.
Further, it’s hard to deny that was the intent, given the locale of the protest — a shopping center — and Facebook messages that outlined clear intentions.
“RIOT @MarketPlace Mall at 3”
“bring friends, family, posters, bricks, bookbags, etc.”
“After the mall we hitting the whole PROSPECT & NEIL.”
That’s pretty much what happened. Looters moved from one store to another, taking what they could before police arrived.
So much for the notion that members of the crowd intended to deliver a pristine message of protest about George Floyd’s death last week while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Given the disturbing video of that incident, it’s understandable that many people in many places might feel compelled to engage in a public protest. Given the proclivities of those who know an opportunity when they see one, it was equally inevitable that they would take advantage of circumstances by breaking store windows and hauling out merchandise.
Raw emotion was the order of the day. Even after the looting was halted, individuals in the crowd screamed “genocide” and hurled streams of insults at police officers.
This rage — and the lawlessness that exploits it — will have to work its way through the body politic before it burns itself out.
That’s going to take a while because the Floyd video perfectly reflects the perceptions of those groups who have a number of axes to grind with society, most especially against the police officers they see as their oppressors.
It’s easy to understand the frustration of those on the fringes of society so devoid of personal insight that they consider vandalizing and looting to be a productive way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
The Floyd video shows a police officer holding his knee on the neck of an unresisting man who’s begging the officer to remove his knee so that he can breathe. It’s extremely disturbing, and the apparent indifference of the other officers at the scene is stunning.
Whatever their intentions, how could these officers be so blind to appearances? Onlookers pleaded with them to ease up. It looked awful, and that’s why their superiors in the police department immediately fired all of them.
That’s why officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. It’s why it’s only a matter of time before the others are charged.
Those actions — and denunciations from every corner of the country — do not reflect official indifference. They reflect official outrage over what occurred, leading to simplistic calls for an end to incidents like this.
“Black folks and other people of color have legitimate, long-standing, well-documented complaints about police brutality. This simply has to stop,” one prominent Illinois-based political analyst wrote in the aftermath of the violence.
What, specifically, has to stop? Fatal police-civilian interactions? Not gonna happen.
Every year, police officers all across the country interact with hundreds of thousands of citizens in law enforcement matters. According to scholarly studies, each year a tiny percentage of these interactions goes off the rails, the result being that roughly 1,000 people from a variety of racial groups are killed in shooting incidents.
The Washington Post maintains a database of these fatalities that shows the annual numbers and circumstances of fatal shootings and the overall demographics of the dead have remained constant. It said 54 percent of those killed are with guns while 4 percent are unarmed.
The racial demographics of the dead revealed 45 percent were white men, 23 percent black men and 16 percent Hispanic men. Women account for about 5 percent. The mentally ill account for about 25 percent.
The Guardian newspaper, reporting on these numbers, quoted a prominent criminologist as saying, “We’ve looked at this data in so many ways, including whether race, geography, violent crime, gun ownership or police training can explain it, but none of those factors alone can explain how consistent this number appears to be.”
The Guardian stated that “mathematicians say the fact the number of shootings is stable even though each one is a complex, isolated event can be explained through a fundamental principal of statistics coming out of probability theory.”
Police, of course, did not shoot Mr. Floyd. He died from ... what?
Minnesota authorities attached a statement to the criminal charges revealing autopsy results.
“The Hennepin County Medical Examiner (ME) conducted Mr. Floyd’s autopsy on May 26, 2020, (reported) ... the autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”
But a family lawyer arranged for an independent autopsy that found Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression. The family autopsy found no evidence of heart disease and concluded Mr. Floyd was in good health when he died.
A third autopsy appears to be in order because the official and family autopsies both can’t be correct.