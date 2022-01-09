Jim Dey | Twin maladies have revealed their staying power
What do the coronavirus pandemic and two major Chicago-based corruption trials have in common?
Neither shows any sign of reaching a conclusion for the foreseeable future.
Despite the sincere efforts of public officials and medical experts, every effort to bring the coronavirus under control has failed. It’s the scientific equivalent of the unwelcome guest who won’t leave.
As for the two separate cases involving indicted Chicago Alderman Ed Burke and unindicted former House Speaker Michael Madigan, the future also remains unpredictably open-ended.
The virus problem speaks for itself. It’s a much-disputed fact of daily life. Around and around it goes, and where and in what form it will land, no one really knows.
It’s a special form of sickness and, in that respect, somewhat akin to Illinois’ sickening corruption problem.
The criminal cases feature an all-star cast.
Burke and his associates were indicted in 2019 for trying to force those doing business with the city of Chicago to do personal business with them as the price for municipal cooperation.
Burke, husband of Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke, is a top-tier Chicago politician, and, as a consequence, a top-tier target of federal prosecutors.
His lawyers have barraged prosecutors and the judge in the case with legal motions. After they are resolved, the case will go to trial — maybe even in 2022.
The bigger case is the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal, which was revealed in July 2020. The utility allegedly put Madigan’s friends and associates in no-show jobs in exchange for Madigan’s support for utility-friendly legislation.
Five major political and civic officials are under indictment while another alleged co-conspirator is cooperating with the government, but more extensively than previously thought.
Fidel Marquez, once a high-ranking ComEd official, separated himself from his former colleagues by pleading guilty. He is expected to testify against former CEO Anne Prammagiore and company lobbyists John Hooker, Michael McClain and Jay Doherty.
That’s not all. The Chicago Tribune recently identified Marquez as a “linchpin to the case.”
Why? Because Marquez “started cooperating before the investigation went public and made secret recordings of his colleagues for the FBI.”
What’s on those tapes? Is it enough to persuade one or more defendants to plead guilty and, in exchange for leniency, cooperate with the government’s case?
Cooperation is not easy to come by, particularly when it involves helping the government build a case against Madigan.
Here’s an example. The feds targeted former top Madigan aide Tim Mapes as a potentially useful witness against Madigan. The feds wanted his testimony so badly that they gave Mapes legal immunity, meaning if he testified truthfully, Mapes could not be charged criminally for whatever he revealed to the grand jury.
Who turns down a free pass?
Prosecutors allege Mapes lied to the grand jury. Now he faces perjury charges as well as potentially crippling legal fees.
Unwise though Mapes’ actions may be, they reflect the kind of loyalty that can undermine criminal investigations.
Cases like those implicating Burke and Madigan take years to put together because of the many moving parts and multiple targets. Even after indictments have been returned, they proceed, for a variety of reasons, at a glacial pace.
That’s why the virus that is infecting Illinois and the criminal cases that have corrupted Illinois will consume the 2022 year and beyond. These two maladies are in a sickening race to the non-finish line.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.