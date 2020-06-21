Jim Dey | UI historian takes close look at Nazis’ first days in power
At age 10, Peter Fritzsche started writing history — an ambitious tract devoted to the Roman Empire.
Fifty years later and now a history professor at the University of Illinois, Fritzsche is still writing — his latest in a long series of books being the well-received “Hitler’s First Hundred Days.”
Reviewed favorably in a number of publications — The Wall Street Journal and New York Times, to name just two — Fritzsche’s recent works on European cultural history have evolved into a string of efforts on Nazi Germany and its ruthless dictator, Adolf Hitler.
His next book will be a global history of World War II during 1942.
“I’ve gotten stuck on the Nazis and World War II,” he said.
Although born “on the South Side of Chicago,” Fritzsche’s interests in Germany come naturally enough.
His parents were native Germans who came to the United States on Fulbright Scholarships in 1952 and decided to stay.
Both were subsequently educated in the United States, his father attending Purdue University and becoming a member of the physics faculty at the University of Chicago and his mother studying law at the University of Chicago.
Fritzsche, who grew up speaking both German and English, has spent his entire life in an academic atmosphere, starting at the University of Chicago’s laboratory high school and then going on to the University of Pennsylvania and Cal-Berkeley before joining the UI faculty in 1987.
“I’ve always lived in the same place but with different ZIP codes,” he said, referring to the academic orientation of his various hometowns.
Fritzsche, initially, thought about pursuing archeology.
But he said he switched his academic interests to European history and “never looked back.”
He described history as the “study of why people do the things they do,” an explanation that fits neatly into “Hitler’s First Hundred Days.”
In it, one reviewer stated, “Fritzsche shows how Hitler and the National Socialists wasted little time after he was appointed chancellor on Jan. 30, 1933, in crushing what remained of the Weimar Republic and installing ‘the 20th century’s most popular dictatorship.’”
Between Jan. 30 and May 9, 1933, Hitler and his henchmen used a combination of force and persuasion to build a popular majority that supported the dictator’s pledge to punish the country’s enemies and restore the nation to world prestige.
The policy changes put in place by the Nazi regime included the censorship of press outlets unfriendly to the Nazi regime (Day 4); the suspension of Germany’s constitution, a decision driven by the infamous Reichstag fire (Day 29); a nationwide boycott of Jewish businesses (Day 61); and the purge of Jews from the civil services (Day 67).
“The law was there (to protect people), and it was totally wiped out,” said Fritzsche, asserting that actions during the 100-day period “created a totally new political atmosphere.”
He said that Hitler was instrumental to all that followed.
But he said Hitler was not solely responsible for the popularity of the movement he led because the demonic, rabidly anti-Semitic leader struck a popular chord among the people.
“There would not have been a Holocaust (but for Hitler), but there would have been a fascist movement,” he said.
As for the Holocaust, Fritzsche said, Hitler “pushed it. He demanded it, and he demanded it all the time. And so it came to be.”
Part and parcel of the Nazi movement, one that did not initially appeal to a majority of the German people, was the use of propaganda and radio to stoke people’s fears of the country’s internal and external enemies and the national unity created by an us-against-them approach.
A small part of that history involves Fritzsche’s father.
Drafted into the German armed forces in 1945 at age 18, his father “walked away, and he didn’t get caught.”
Because of that fortuitous circumstance, as well as his parents’ move to the U.S., Fritzsche has a foot in both countries and writes about a subject that fascinates readers of history.
“All of my other relatives live in Germany,” he said.
“I’m a local guy. But I have a lot of work I do in Germany.”
