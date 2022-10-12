Jim Dey | Under governor's shadow, Bennett seeks compromise on bond abolition
Writing legislation is a complicated business, one that turns on using careful, specific language that can be easily interpreted.
So forgive state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, when he employs a legislator’s language to address his proposed amendment to the hugely controversial criminal-justice reform bill known as the SAFE-T Act, which contains a provision that abolishes cash bail on Jan. 1.
“We’re trying to tighten up some of the inconsistent language,” Bennett said.
He’s doing so under the microscope Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently put him under.
The governor last week tacitly embraced Bennett’s proposed fix. But it remains to be seen if it — or a reasonable facsimile — will be approved by legislators in the post-election veto session.
“I’ve heard the phrase ‘We’re not that far apart’ more often than not,” Bennett said.
The SAFE-T Act, passed in January 2021, is historic legislation that, among other things, abolishes the cash bail system Jan. 1. Under the law, individuals charged with crimes either will be released outright or held in jail until trial. No longer will inmates be required to post a cash bond to be released.
Many, of course, currently are released on their own recognizance, meaning they are not required to post cash. Some, charged with the most serious crimes, can already be denied release on bond.
But those charged with lesser but still serious offenses presumably will qualify to be released without bond. Who they are and what crimes they are charged with, however, has proved difficult to address.
The original bill, so sloppily written it has already required two trailer bills to clarify, has drawn criticism that inmates who pose a public-safety threat will be eligible for release.
Some state’s attorneys have filed lawsuits challenging the legislation’s constitutionality. Others, like Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, are working with legislators like Bennett to address the public-safety concerns raised by bond abolition.
Under Bennett’s proposal, a defendant may be denied bond if he is charged with an offense carrying a mandatory prison sentence, poses a community threat or is a flight risk. Bennett also added language that states a defendant may be held without bond if charged with “any other crime” and meets similar conditions.
Bennett said one serious sticking point concerns whether the new rules will apply only to those arrested after Jan. 1 or those currently held on bonds they cannot pay.
“That is certainly something we are debating and debating and debating,” he said.
Bennett said he’s trying to avoid a Jan. 1 “bottleneck” in which hundreds of inmates seek a release hearing, a move that could overwhelm courts throughout the state.
Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine predicted that, without changes, his county will endure the “greatest jailbreak” in its history if current inmates press for and win release under the new rules.
Rietz said her office is planning for release hearings that could require multiple judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers conducting simultaneous hearings. To avoid a “two-tiered” system, Bennett said inmates arrested before Jan. 1 could petition for a hearing date on the release issue.
The controversy over the SAFE-T act has been emotional and complicated — emotional because supporters and critics have been flogging the issue for election-year gain and complicated because the legalities often are beyond general public understanding.
Illustrating the us-against-them nature of some of the debate, Bennett said he offered to discuss details of his proposed amendment with protesters who picketed his office last week. They declined.
“Once the protest was over, they left,” he said. “The specifics (of the amendment) were not important to them.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.