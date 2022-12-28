Jim Dey | Under investigation? Watch out for 'fedheimer's disease'
It’s no fun being the target of a criminal investigation. In fact, the record shows, being threatened with indictment affects people’s health.
For example, it can cause “fedheimer’s disease,” a condition cited by former Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass. It causes investigation targets to suffer severe memory failure, complicating their ability to answer questions about their misdeeds.
If indicted, fedheimer victims’ conditions decline further, often causing them to claim they are too sick to go to trial.
Look for that problem to come to the fore as the Commonwealth Edison bribery/conspiracy case gets closer to trial. The multiple defendants are long past eligibility for Social Security.
There’s 80-year-old Michael Madigan, former longtime speaker of the Illinois House, and three other 70ish geezers — John Hooker, Michael McClain and Jay Doherty.
The only spring chicken among them is no spring chicken — 64-year-old former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore.
It would be no surprise if they followed the example of indicted Chicago Alderwoman Carrie Austin, who asked the judge in her corruption case to find her too ill stand trial.
Austin’s lawyer recently told U.S. Judge John Kness her health is too precarious to withstand the stress of trial or allow her to assist her defense. They said 73-year-old Austin’s health woes are the culmination of years of failing conditions.
“Her overall condition has only worsened in the past few years,” defense lawyers claim.
Joe Sixpack, ever sensitive, might be moved to tears by such a portrait. But skeptical federal prosecutors and judges have heard too many similar claims to accept them at face value.
Federal prosecutors said they “located only four cases within the last 50 years, one of which was a civil case, in which a court granted a physical competency motion.”
What does a defendant either claiming or feigning illness have to do to be excused from trial?
Courts consider five factors — medical evidence, the defendant’s activities outside the courthouse, the availability of measures to minimize risks to a defendant’s health during trial, the temporary or permanent character of the physical problem, and the seriousness of the case.
Prosecutors noted Austin submitted no evidence — “not even the bare minimum of a medical expert’s report” — just her lawyer’s assertion of her health claims. They said she “continues to work a demanding job,” dines out, gives speeches, answers questions, attends meetings and walks without assistance.
FBI agents followed Austin for two days in September and outlined her various activities.
“According to her own activities and statements, she is not gravely ill,” prosecutors said, describing Austin as “alert, lucid and responsive.”
In the event Austin needs assistance, prosecutors said they will accept shortened trial days and more recesses, have medical professionals on hand to provide assistance and allow Austin a wheelchair.
What’s striking about the medical issue is not when judges excuse defendants from trial, but when they have denied such requests.
Mafia boss Vincent “Chin” Gigante complained of an irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, thickening of the heart wall and a past surgery for replacement of a dysfunctional aortic valve. Other defendants not excused cited ailments like strokes, coronary heart disease and having recently been shot.
Despite listening to a panoply of medical misery, the record shows judges usually respond with all the empathy of football coaches who tell their players to rub a little dirt on their injuries and get back in the game — or alternatively, the defendant’s table.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.