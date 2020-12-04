The walls keep closing in on House Speaker Mike Madigan, once the state’s leading power broker but now just another desperate politician trying to forestall his demise.
November was a bad month for the 78-year-old Madigan. Four of his political associates were indicted in connection with the long-running Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal. If that wasn’t bad enough, the House special investigative committee set up to look into the matter followed up that big news by releasing a treasure trove of hitherto secret emails featuring Madigan associates requesting one favor after another from the utility.
Madigan’s December isn’t starting any better than November finished.
On Wednesday, four of his associates (defendants Michael McClain, Anna Pramaggiore, John Hooker and Jay Doherty) were arraigned in Chicago federal court in connection with the alleged bribery scheme.
Doubling Madigan’s pain for the day was the Tuesday announcement by state Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, that she opposes Madigan’s re-election as speaker.
Here’s why Willis’ announcement was noteworthy.
She joined 18 other House Democrats in her public opposition to retaining Madigan as speaker. He needs 60 votes from among the 73 House Democrats to keep that position. Madigan claims “significant” support, but the numbers show he is — for now — six votes short of the minimum required.
In turning against Madigan, Willis is abandoning the man who moved heaven and earth to get her elected in 2012. Madigan was out to punish longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Skip Saviano by denying his bid for another term and electing Willis in his place.
Finally and most important, Willis is a member of Madigan’s leadership team, serving as chairwoman of the majority conference for House Democrats.
Whatever political debt Willis owes Madigan is now outweighed by the political and public-relations problems he poses.
“I feel strongly that our caucus has a lot of hard work to accomplish in the upcoming legislative session, and we need to put the distraction that has been created by Representative Madigan behind us and move forward in mending the state of Illinois,” she said.
Note her reference to Madigan. She called him “representative,” not speaker, even though he’s still the speaker, a position he’s held for all but two years since 1983.
The adjectives that once were and now are attached to Madigan’s name tell the story of what could turn out to be a sudden, stunning loss of his control of the legislative and political levers of power.
Six months ago, Madigan was “all-powerful,” a one-man legislative body who allowed nothing to pass the House without his active support or permission.
Now, to use Willis’ word, he’s a “distraction” who hinders the legislative process.
Madigan has finessed tough situations before, mostly with relative ease owing to his skills as a masterful political tactician. But those challenges have never been so personal or so serious, putting him in an entirely different position.
Madigan is a man used to giving orders to supplicants, not making pleas to those who hold his political future in his hands.
His self-preservation effort got no help from the ComEd emails.
The company released years of emails from the various parties, many written by Madigan confidant McClain.
The government has alleged that ComEd hired Madigan friends and associates to no-show jobs in exchange for Madigan overseeing favorable treatment for the utility in the legislature.
In response, Madigan freely admits he tried to get people jobs, but always expected them to perform at a high level in any jobs they got. Further, he said any suggestion that he would provide legislative help in exchange for ComEd hiring friends and associates would have been “profoundly unwelcome.”
The emails invite skepticism about Madigan’s claims.
A 2012 McClain email to ComEd executive Fidel Marquez inquires about a candidate for an opening in the utility’s legal department.
“Attached is a request for a person to work in our legal department this year. He will not learn very much and he will not be able to contribute very much, if anything, but that is still the ask,” McClain wrote.
The emails show ComEd officials barraged with requests for favors, mostly jobs. That raises the question: What did ComEd get in return, if anything?
A 2010 email — the names of the writer and the recipient are redacted — refers to a four-hour meeting between Madigan and Hooker, another of the four arraigned Tuesday.
“The Speaker told (Hooker) to put the formula (utility) rate proposal in bill format, that he would take it up in January. ... While this is short of any firm commitment from the Speaker, it is about as good as we can expect from him,” the email stated.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.