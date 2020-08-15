Jim Dey | Urbana judge's emails keep coming home to roost
Like so many airborne chickens, U.S. Judge Colin Bruce’s controversial emails just keep coming home to roost.
A federal appeals court, for the second time, has overturned the results of a criminal case over which Bruce presided because of 2016 email exchanges he had with a former colleague, Lisa Hopps, in the U.S. attorney’s office.
The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago unanimously overturned a conviction of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for Earl R. Orr, a former Urbana man who was sentenced to 210 months in prison.
Orr, identified as a crack dealer by Champaign police, was the subject of a lengthy investigation by local authorities, who ultimately exercised a search warrant at Orr’s residence. They recovered both crack and powdered cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, and drug paraphernalia that included a scale and plastic baggies.
In an opinion written by Justice Michael Brennan, the appeals court noted that the courts found in previous cases that Bruce’s email exchanges compromised his appearance of impartiality.
Because of that, Brennan said it’s necessary to overturn Orr’s conviction because Bruce made two evidentiary rulings that “bolstered” the prosecution’s case. Government lawyers argued without success that any errors by Bruce were “harmless.”
“Given these discretionary rulings, upholding Orr’s conviction may damage the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary,” Brennan wrote.
The email controversy has been a recurring headache for Bruce ever since they were disclosed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Bass while Bruce was presiding over the corruption case involving former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock.
Bass was removed from the prosecution team after Bruce learned that Bass made false statements to him about the grand-jury proceedings in the case. After Bass learned about the email exchanges, he retaliated against Bruce by making them public.
Ultimately, Bruce was removed from the Schock case because of the email controversy and stripped of his criminal case docket.
At the same time, questions about prosecutor misconduct prompted officials at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., to remove the entire federal prosecution team from the Central District of Illinois and reassign it to the Chicago office.
Federal prosecutors in Chicago ultimately dismissed the entire criminal case against Schock.
Ever since the emails became public, defense lawyers who have clients tried and/or sentenced by Bruce are seeking to have those decisions overturned.
One defendant — James Atwood of Kankakee — pleaded guilty to drug charges before Bruce but later argued that he was entitled to a new sentencing hearing because of Bruce’s purported prosecution bias. The appeals court agreed because of the “discretionary” nature of Bruce’s 210-month sentence. It sent Atwood’s case back for resentencing by another judge.
In a third case, however, defendant Randy Williams sought to have his armed-robbery conviction and 180-month sentence overturned because Bruce was the trial judge. The appeal court denied Williams’ claim because “Williams did not show that Bruce made any decisions that “involved broad discretion.” Williams was sentenced by U.S. Judge Sarah Darrow.
The emails in question grew out of friendly exchanges between Bruce and Hopps, his former paralegal in the prosecutors’ office. In one of the exchanges, the judge complained about the cross-examination technique of a novice federal prosecutor in a child-kidnapping case.
The other exchanges were harmless banter, one involving Bruce’s failure to attend a retirement party for former U.S. Attorney James Lewis. A disciplinary review committee examined the roughly 100 emails and concluded they addressed “mostly ministerial matters.”
“... but they often showed Judge Bruce cheering on office employees and addressing them by their nicknames,” words they concluded could be construed as showing un-judicial favoritism to his former office.
Put bluntly, the emails were much ado about nothing of great substance. But the reaction to them reflects the judiciary’s hyper-sensitivity to the issue of maintaining a reputation as being impartial.
Bruce, ultimately,
was “admonished” by
the Judicial Council of the Seventh Circuit. After a year, he was allowed to resume hearing criminal cases.
But the fallout from his past cases continues as appeals court deals — one at a time — with defense attacks on Bruce’s old emails. In this case, the appeals court sent Orr’s case back for trial before another judge.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.