Jim Dey | Urbana's Mitten not a good fit in Evanston
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Headline — ‘Not Smitten With Mitten’ — said it all.
The Evanston City Council and Urbana’s chief administrative officer, Carol Mitten, agreed this week that she won’t be hired to be Evanston’s city manager.
The decision came after a recent raucous town hall meeting, where Mitten was portrayed by critics as not committed to racial equity or transparency.
Mitten declined to discuss her candidacy for the post because “I really don’t want to." Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin also declined to discuss Mitten’s experience in Evanston but said “I’m glad she’s staying.”
Evanston has been engaged in a yearslong search for a new city manager, a process that’s been ground to a halt by a group of community residents who opposed candidates who have applied during three separate searches.
Mitten was the only candidate in the third search, the apparent choice of Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss. But leftist activists rallied in opposition to Mitten, ultimately sealing her doom.
Opposition to Mitten was driven by misinformation about her performance in Urbana.
One particular incident concerned a police response to a shots-fired incident in Urbana, in which an intoxicated woman in the company of her gun-toting male friend fought with police to avoid being taken into custody.
Multiple investigations showed that police responded with appropriate force, but supporters of the woman claimed that officers acted too forcefully.
Don’t hold your breath
The case of U.S. vs. Michael J. Madigan was back in federal court this week. But what happened made it clear that nothing much is going to be happening for a while.
U.S. Judge Robert Blakey set a Feb. 1 deadline for the filing of pre-trial motions by the prosecution and defense. Why?
Pre-trial discovery — the exchange of information by both sides as a prelude to trial — is massive. Thousands of pages of investigative materials must be reviewed before a trial can be held.
When it’s finally happens, the Madigan trial will become one of the great political spectacles in Illinois history, equal to or exceeding those of this state’s numerous corrupt governors.
Madigan and his close associate, lobbyist Michael McClain, are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case stemming from the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy.
Madigan, among other things, allegedly provided legislative support to ComEd in exchange for a variety of favors, including no-show jobs for friends and associates, from the utility.
The ex-speaker of the Illinois House, for decades a political powerhouse in Illinois, is prepared for legal war. He’s represented by six lawyers from a heavyweight Chicago law firm.
Madigan already has paid millions of dollars in legal fees from his multiple campaign funds and will spend millions more before this case is over.
But those who are worried Madigan might have to spend some of his own money for his criminal defense got some good news this week.
He has more of his own money to spend, courtesy of taxpayers.
Madigan’s already generous legislative pension has risen to $149,000 a year, a $63,000 increase over what he received after retiring in 2021.
His current pension is also far more than his last salary as speaker, which was about $100,000.
Why does he make more in retirement than he did working? That’s because of a special law Madigan and other legislative veterans passed that gave old-timers extra pension benefits for serving beyond the 20-year pension maximum for other legislators.
Is this the end of Rico?
There’s a certain irony to Judge Blakey presiding over Madigan’s racketeering case.
That’s because his father, former Notre Dame law Professor G. Robert Blakey, drafted the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act under which Madigan is being prosecuted.
The RICO law was written to allow prosecution of the leaders of criminal organizations. Legal analysts say that “before RICO law, bosses would order their minions to carry out crimes for them, and claim innocence if the police found out.”
RICO law made it possible to charge and convict top level mobsters and politicians.
Blakey reportedly came up with the RICO acronym as a spoof of the 1931 gangster move ‘Little Caesar,” in which dying actor Edward G. Robinson asks, “Is this the end of Rico?
Davis speaks
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has largely kept his thoughts to himself since he lost the June 28 Republican primary to fellow U.S. Rep. Mary Miller.
But he recently spoke to Politico and credited former President Donald Trump’s appearance on Miller’s behalf for his loss.
He said Trump’s appearance energized Miller’s campaign and boosted pro-Miller turnout.
“Turnout was much higher in areas that he focused. I’ve got to give it to him and his campaign strategists. They knew what they had to do and did it and got it done. Our polling, our data had us in the lead up until we weren’t on election night.”
As for his non-pledge that he would never run for public office again, Davis walked that back even further.
“I initially said I’d probably never run again, and then some longtime supporters called and said, ‘Never say never.’ So, we’ll see. I’m supporting Republicans up and down the ticket in this cycle. And I’m doing what I can to elect more Republican members of Congress from Illinois,” he said.
Rise — and fall — of Scabby
The loyal union rat Scabby has taken a lot of hits. And why not? He’s a symbol who can draw a visceral response.
But what happened recently in Springfield was off the charts.
For those unfamiliar with Scabby, he’s a 15-foot inflatable rat union members use to protest at non-union work sites.
Scabby — or his body doubles — has been all over the Midwest, including Champaign, to carry the message of union protest. He’s also been the subject of litigation.
Recently, Scabby was doing his thing at a Springfield funeral home where non-union workers were putting on a new roof.
Judging from what happened, the daughter of the funeral home owner took exception to the protest.
A union member witness said the woman “came out running, hollering and screaming and had a knife that was maybe 4, 6 or 7 inches long. ... I don’t know what she was screaming, but she was screaming, and then she stabbed the rat eight times — in the back.”
It’s bad enough to stab a loyal, hard-working union rat, but in the back?
Needless to say, the stabbing took at the air out of Scabby, and he drooped to the ground — his intimidating visage gone with the wind.
Police were called, and the woman who assaulted Scabby was charged with criminal damage to property.
But don’t worry about Scabby. He will, undoubtedly, be back. It will take more than a stab or two to cause him to slink away — ratlike — from supporting his union brothers.
One in a zillion
That’s how retired Champaign County judge Mike Jones described a hole in one Thursday by Urbana Country Club member Randy Green.
“I was in the group behind him and heard the commotion. While a hole in one is rare, there will be others at local courses this year, but probably not on a par four. Number 10 was playing 310 yards, and from the elevated tee he saw his ball go in the hole. Probably the greatest shot ever hit by a 13 handicap around here,” Jones said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.