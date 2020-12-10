Was he or wasn’t he?
The defense lawyer didn’t know whether his client was mentally fit to stand trial, so he asked the judge to appoint an expert to examine his client and advise the court about his findings.
“... he did mention to me previously that he had this condition (hearing voices) and that it may have factored into the events in question in this case. ... I’m bringing it to the court’s attention because I think it may be necessary to do an evaluation to determine whether or not he’s fit to stand trial,” the defense lawyer told Peoria County Circuit Judge Stephen Kouri.
When 43-year-old Shawn Marlon Brown raised the serious legal issue of fitness, he was facing an armed-robbery trial in Peoria.
A criminal defendant has a constitutional right to be mentally fit to stand trial, so the court was obliged to act. But how far was the judge compelled to go?
Kouri canceled Brown’s scheduled trial so a court-appointed expert could evaluate the defendant’s mental-health status.
Two experts — a Ph.D. and a physician — reported back to the court and prosecution and defense lawyers that Brown did, indeed, have mental-health issues: “schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type; post-traumatic stress disorder; and mild intellectual disability.”
“Nonetheless, in Dr. Clore’s opinion, (Brown) had the
ability to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings against him and to assist in his defense,” court records state.
After the report was filed with and accepted by the court, the defense lawyer asked “to have this put back on the calendar for jury trial.”
Brown went to trial and was convicted and sentenced to 21 years in prison. Now being held at the Danville Correctional Center, he’s set to be released on parole in 2026.
That would have been that. But on appeal, Brown’s new lawyers argued that the trial judge didn’t go far enough by ordering the examination, accepting the experts’ findings and proceeding with trial.
The defense argued the judge was compelled to hold a hearing on the issue of Brown’s fitness because the appointment of an expert to advise the court was the equivalent of expressing a “bona fide” doubt about Brown’s fitness, the legal trigger for requiring a hearing.
Brown won in the Third District Appellate Court, where a majority found that the trial judge failed to engage in “an affirmative exercise of judicial discretion to the determination of fitness.”
In other words, the appellate court said the trial judge did nothing more than accept the report’s results, failing to engage in a thoughtful review of those results to determine how persuasive the doctors were.
But the Illinois Supreme Court recently unanimously overturned the appellate court’s decision and reinstated Brown’s conviction.
In overturning the appellate court’s decision, the high court rejected the link the appellate court drew between a request for a fitness examination and having a “bona fide” about a defendant’s mental fitness that required a hearing.
“Judge Kouri’s order granting defendant’s motion for a fitness evaluation made no reference to a bona fide doubt concerning defendant’s fitness, nor did the order reference a fitness hearing,” Justice Michael Burke wrote.
After the report was filed with the court, Burke wrote, the parties examined it, accepted the results and proceeded with the trial, as they should have done under the circumstances.
“It is clear from the record, then, that neither the parties nor the trial court had a bona fide doubt of defendant’s fitness. ... Absent a bona fide doubt concerning his fitness to stand trial, (Brown) was not entitled to a fitness hearing,” Burke wrote.
As the Brown case demonstrates, a defendant can have serious mental issues while not being so deluded as to meet the criteria for being unfit — being “unable to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings against him or assist in his defense.”
“Fitness speaks only to a defendant’s ability to function within the context of a trial and does not refer to competence in other areas,” Burke wrote. “A defendant may be fit to stand trial even though the defendant’s mind is otherwise unsound.”
Unfitness presents a high bar to meet, one that requires expert witnesses, an evidentiary hearing and findings by the trial court.
That’s why many defendants who have mental-health and/or substance-abuse issues fail, as Brown did, to be declared unfit for trial.
If a defendant is found unfit, they are sent to a state hospital for mental-health treatment until they regain fitness and can be subject to a criminal trial.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.