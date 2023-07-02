Many people may not realize it, but judges are human.
Beneath the black robe, straight face and businesslike demeanor beats a heart of fallibility, with all the usual strengths and weaknesses. That includes a temper.
Rarely displayed, it can be amusing, even if improper, when unleashed.
Stunned by the facts of a 2020 case that came before him, Peoria County Judge Kevin Lyons gave his tongue free rein. He shouldn’t-a, oughtn’t-a done it.
But, as Lyons later acknowledged, he couldn’t “unbake the pie.” That’s why a state appeals court last week reversed the prison sentence Lyons gave Wonne Fisher and ordered a new sentencing hearing for him before a different judge.
Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, Justice Kathryn Zenoff concluded the trial record was “replete with derogatory and sarcastic statements” that constituted a “tour de force of sarcasm and scorn” directed at defendant Fisher.
Citing Lyons’ repeated “belittling and demeaning” comments, the appellate court characterized his judicial conduct as “inexcusable.”
No question about it. But for those who appreciate it when judges go wild, it was hilarious.
Those familiar with Lyons, a former state’s attorney, know he’s not exactly a shrinking violet. Indeed, he gives life to the words “clever,” “funny,” “theatrical” and “outspoken.”
He was all that on steroids during Fisher’s sentencing hearing for having sex with an underage girl that resulted in her pregnancy and child birth.
The record showed that Fisher claimed to have fathered 16 children but admitted he knew the names of only seven. He also suffered from mental health problems that Fisher said contributed to his misconduct while jailed waiting for his trial.
Prosecutors wanted Fisher sentenced to prison while a defense expert recommended probation.
The judge expressed disgust with the expert’s recommendation, saying the expert “has to be off his rocker.”
“Somebody needs to review (him),” Lyons said.
Lyons later returned to the subject of the expert’s report, asking “what planet” he was living on and saying his conclusions came from “somewhere between the planet Zircon and the planet yet undiscovered.”
The judge was particularly incensed by Fisher’s proclivity for procreation, particularly since he was being sentenced for having impregnated an underage girl.
“I find as follows. (Fisher) is bad for the earth. He is a child-making machine. He is on autopilot, and autopilot is fast. My goodness. In a word, stunning. Stunning. Sixteen children. Nine, not sure they’re mine. ...You are smothering the earth, sir, and you have stepped over the line, big time ...”
Lyons went on to say that “this is one of the more egregious life conduct behaviors I have seen.”
“We have shown (defendant) the door, put some clothes on him, pointed him to the North Star, and said, ‘There’s the world. Go populate it.’ And that’s what he done,” the judge said.
Lyons acknowledged the defendant had a “terrible” upbringing and suffered from mental health issues but wondered what that meant for his sentencing.
“Do I tell (Fisher) to wear a sign around his neck that says, “Hey, out of my way. I’m a coming through, and I got a bad childhood, so just giving you the little thumbs up. I’ve got a red light on my head, Honk, honk. Peel off to the side. Fisher coming through. Pants down,” he said.
Ultimately, Lyons sentenced Fisher to 12.5 years in prison. That Lyons imposed less than the maximum sentence didn’t immunize him from the appellate court’s finding that he had “utterly failed to adhere to the high standards” expected of judges.
The 39-year-old Fisher, who has a prior criminal record, is being held at the correctional center in Danville. He has a projected parole date of December 2025, but that could change if he receives a new, lesser sentence.