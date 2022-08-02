Jim Dey | Was state party boss collateral damage in Pritzker/Durbin fight?
Self-styled tough guys swear it’s more important to get even than to get mad.
If so, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has another reason to gloat. A couple weeks ago, he ran Chicago multibillionaire businessman Ken Griffin out of Illinois. Last week, Pritzker avenged a humiliating March 2021 defeat delivered by an unlikely foe — Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.
But it cost him image-wise, because winning the second Pritzker/Durbin proxy war required him to orchestrate the ouster of Chicago U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly from the top post in the Illinois Democratic Party.
Kelly was Durbin’s choice and the first Black female chair of the state party.
Pritzker is replacing Kelly with Chicago state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, a one-time lieutenant of former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Hernandez, a tough pol, led Democratic efforts to ruthlessly gerrymander the new state and federal legislative maps in place for the November general election.
It’s nonsense, of course, to allege that running a Hispanic woman against a Black woman is indicative of racism, particularly when some prominent Black politicians supported Pritzker’s effort.
But the charge shows the knee-jerk appeal of race-based attacks, even within the same political family.
At the same time, however, growing Hispanic political power obviously is encroaching on traditional Black power.
Democratic State Central Committee members were scheduled to vote Saturday. But Kelly withdrew when it became clear that her campaign was washed away, at least in part, by Pritzker money.
Pritzker once again spent a ton of his own cash to elect anti-Kelly committee members in the June 28 primary, an effort that prompted some to complain anonymously that the governor was trying to intimidate fellow Democrats.
News reports indicate Pritzker spent at least $350,000 on state central committee races. Durbin, who backed Kelly, spent just $63,000 on his favored candidates.
While still fighting for the job, Kelly professed not to understand why Pritzker wanted her out.
“You’d have to ask him,” she said, contending that “our party has made amazing progress in a short amount of time.”
Durbin came out on top of the first Durbin/Pritzker proxy war in March 2021 when Kelly defeated Pritzker’s favored candidate, Chicago Alderwoman Michelle Harris.
Kelly succeeded longtime party chairman Madigan, who was implicated in the ComEd bribery conspiracy case and resigned both his House seat and party chairmanship under pressure.
The ostensible reason for Democrats’ opposition to Kelly relates to fundraising. The Federal Election Commission ruled last year that Kelly can only raise money for federal offices and money raised for state candidates must come through a committee independent of Kelly’s review.
Pritzker & Co. charged Kelly can’t raise sufficient funds, although Kelly supporters note the party has nearly $3 million.
But here’s the rub. As a candidate for the U.S. House in Chicago, Hernandez could be in the same fundraising boat that Kelly is now.
Perhaps that’s why Kelly supporters charged the fundraising issue is a pretext.
“As a Black woman, I am mindful of dog whistles used to raise legal questions about the first African American and the first woman to lead the Democratic Party of Illinois,” said Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller.
Miller said she didn’t recall objections about Madigan’s fundraising abilities “when he was under federal investigation and ultimately indicted.”
It’s not clear how long it will take to heal this party rift; perhaps no time at all. But some expressed concerns it could undermine Illinois Democrats’ chances to host their party’s national convention in Chicago in 2024.
For his part, Durbin issued a generous statement praising Kelly’s tenure and saying he’s “looking forward to working with” Hernandez while omitting any reference to Pritzker.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.