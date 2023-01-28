Jim Dey | We all make mistakes
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Memory lapseComedian Steve Martin, when he did standup routines, told his audience about his foolproof method for tax avoidance.
“You can be a millionaire ... and never pay taxes! You say ... ‘Steve ... how can I be a millionaire ... and never pay taxes?’ First ... get a million dollars. Now ... you say, ‘Steve ... what do I say to the tax man when he comes to my door and says, ‘You ... have never paid taxes?’ Two simple words. Two simple words in the English language: ‘I forgot!’”
Truth can be stranger than comedy. So it’s interesting to note that one of the smaller fish in the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal is employing a similar defense in his ongoing tax-evasion trial in Chicago federal court.
Alex Acevedo is charged with under-reporting his income by roughly $70,000 in 2016 and 2018.
He, his father (Edward Acevedo) and brother (Michael Acevedo) were among the many political associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan who benefited from the alleged bribery conspiracy case involving Commonwealth Edison and Madigan.
The government has charged Commonwealth Edison showered benefits that included no-show jobs on Madigan’s political friends in exchange for Madigan’s favorable treatment of ComEd-backed legislation in the Illinois House.
Both Edward Acevedo and Michael Acevedo pleaded guilty to tax charges. Father Edward was sentenced to six months in prison while brother Michael awaits a March 15 sentencing hearing.
Alex, however, decided to roll the dice and see if he can win a favorable jury verdict. But how?
His lawyer said Alex Acevedo, a nurse and aspiring politician, simply overlooked his tax obligations on ComEd money funneled to him through his father’s lobbying firm.
Defense lawyer Richard Meza described his client as a “common man who sometimes makes mistakes.”
He said his client’s failure to pay taxes owed is akin to a baseball player muffing a ground ball.
“We all make errors. Alex makes errors,” he said.
Federal prosecutor Timothy Chapman offered jurors a less sympathetic description of events, calling Acevedo’s failure to pay “intentional all the way.”
“He knew he was getting the money, and he was spending the money,” Chapman said.
Acevedo also knew he wasn’t doing any work for the money. In that context, how could it be earned income on which taxes were owed when it would be equally accurate to characterize it as a non-taxable gift?
That defense is no worse than, “I forgot.” But if you don’’t like it, “Well, eeeexxxxxccccccuuuuuusssssseeeeee me!”
I solemnly swearThe discredited university loyalty oaths of the 1950s and 1960s are the latest rage on college and university campuses, including the University of Illinois.
To get hire or promoted, it’s necessary to swear fealty to the tenets of “DEI,” diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Way back when, it was necessary to swear loyalty to the federal and state constitutions and implacable opposition to communism.
The practice is no better now than it was then, according to the Goldwater Institute.
Its recent report on the loyalty oath practice concluded “any ideological framework that seeks to divide individuals by race, treat them differently based upon the color of their skin and reject foundational American principles like ‘equality before the law’ is simply corrosive to a healthy republic and its institutions.”
That’s not all. The institute also said that implementing “political litmus tests” as a condition for hiring and promotion violates the law.
Reports like this are not likely to have much impact on the growing numbers of campuses where these sorts of rules are in place. Proponents of campus multi-culturalism believe deeply that strict ideological conformity is an absolute necessity when it comes to establishing diversity.
Let’s play twoWith the Major League Baseball season just around the corner comes the good news that the multi-year legal battle over the estate of Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks has been resolved.
Banks, who was 83, died in 2015. Dementia was cited as a major contributor to his death.
So questions were raised by his family members when Banks’ will left his entire estate to his caregiver, Regine Rice.
Family members who smelled a rat challenged the will, charging that Rice coerced Banks into signing a new will leaving her the estate.
The case has been shrouded in mystery. Just as no value of the Banks’ estate has been revealed, there were no details disclosed regarding the settlement.
A joint statement by the warring parties stated blandly that “the agreement clears the way to close Ernie’s estate and allows the parties to move forward in a positive direction.”
In addition to his estranged wife, Banks was survived by two sons and a daughter.
One interesting fact that was disclosed is that Rice will continue in her roll as executor of the Banks’ estate, a potentially income-generating role.
Banks, a rare power-hitting shortstop, is among the all-time most popular Cubs players. He later moved to first base as he advanced in years.
Settling inNewly elected 13th district U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski announced her committee assignments this week.
She’ll join the House committees on agriculture and veterans’ affairs.
The freshman Democrat is joining the agriculture committee just in time to begin work on a new “farm bill,” the massive package written every five years that reauthorizes established programs or creates new ones.
The ag committee also has jurisdiction over forestry, nutrition and water conservation policies.
Budzinski, a Washington, D.C/Chicago resident who parachuted into the 13th district to pursue an open U.S. House seat, graduated from the University of Illinois. She’s originally from the Peoria area.
Meanwhile, 15th district GOP U.S. Rep. Mary Miller revealed that she has been assigned to the House Committee on Education and the Work Force.
Elected in 2022 to her second term, she’ll continue to serve on the agriculture committee. Given their mutual agriculture interests, Miller, a rabid conservative, and Budzinski, an equally rabid liberal, can be expected to take many similar positions related to agriculture but agree on little else.
Up, up and awayThe American Automobile Association reports that gasoline prices are on their way up again, and that Illinois highlights that trend.
AAA said Illinois is “Illinois is now ranked among the nation’s top 10 most expensive markets.”
AAA reported the national average price — $3.50 per gallon, as of Friday, was 20 cents over last week. The organization said that’s a 41 cent increase over December and 18 cents more than a year ago.
AAA said that, as of Friday, Illinois’ average price was $3.69 a gallon. Cook County’s current average is $3.89 a gallon while Champaign and surrounding counties averaged around $3.50 a gallon.
Those prices include a Jan. 1 increase in the state’s gasoline tax of roughly 3 cents per gallon.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.