Jim Dey | We have met the enemy, and he is us
When former longtime local law-enforcement Officer Von Young Jr. appeared on WDWS 1400-AM this week, he heard many complaints about local government.
To which he offered sensible advice: “Get out and vote.”
That admonition has come up with regularity in the aftermath of a Feb. 15 dust-up at a Champaign City Council meeting where two council members berated a husband and wife who appeared to comment about a shooting incident near their house.
“I don’t want to hear it,” said council member Alicia Beck.
Fellow council member Michael Foellmer immediately seconded Beck’s remarks to Albert and Claudia Morr.
The Morrs, who live at 1601 W. University Ave., had bullets go through their front window Feb. 4 when two armed groups in vehicles exchanged gunfire in front of their house.
The sentiments expressed by Beck and Foellmer were, to put it mildly, not well received by either the Morrs or the public at large.
That’s why the Morrs and some supporters appeared before the council again Tuesday to call out Beck, who represents District 2, and Foellmer, whose District 4 includes the Morrs’ residence, on their comments.
While Mayor Deb Feinen and other council members expressed sympathy and apologized to the Morrs for the shabby treatment, a defiant Beck listened without comment. Foellmer did not attend the meeting.
Calls were made for Beck and Foellmer to resign, something neither is expected to do. The only viable alternative for removal from the council is by the election process — the point Young was making by urging listeners to vote in municipal elections.
If past is prologue, that’s not going to happen. People say they care, but that’s fading emotion talking. For the most part, evidence shows they can’t be bothered to participate in municipal government.
Time is on the side of Beck and Foellmer. They were elected a little less than a year ago and are not up for re-election until 2025. That leaves plenty of time for the currently angry to forget.
But another factor is the real killer: People don’t vote in any significant numbers in off-year municipal elections. That means — by broad voter consent — a small minority of voters calls the shots.
Voter turnout numbers in the April 6, 2021, election were both awful as well as evocative of previous off-year vote totals.
Of 122,225 registered voters in Champaign County, just 16,294 cast ballots, according to the clerk’s office. That’s a 13 percent countywide turnout.
If people ever wonder how crackpots, idiots and/or political extremists get elected to city councils or school boards, there’s the answer. They and their supporters, to their credit, participate in the democratic process, while the vast majority sits it out.
- In District 2, Beck ran without opposition and received 191 votes in that traditionally low-turnout area.
- In District 4, Foellmer defeated incumbent council member Greg Stock, collecting 836 votes to Stock’s 616.
- In District 1, Davion Williams defeated incumbent Clarissa Nickerson Fourman — 122 votes to 99.
- Danny Iniguez got elected in District 3, defeating Matt Sullivan 320 to 267.
- Vanna Pianfetti ran unopposed in District 5, collecting 995 votes.
- In Urbana’s Ward 2, Chris Evans won with just 67 votes.
That is not just a Champaign County phenomenon — it’s statewide.
That sad fact, of course, raises the question why our buffoonish legislators, who prattle on endlessly about the importance of voting, schedule elections when history shows turnout will be pathetic.
The short answer is that spring elections in off years, for reasons dear to the insiders, are designed to fail, and they do, without fail.
That’s the way it is and will stay until concerned groups of local voters approach municipal elections with the seriousness they deserve or our legislators set aside parochial political interests and re-schedule these elections to a time when people will participate.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.