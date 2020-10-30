Facing a prison release date of June 2093, former Champaign resident Charmell Brown has a lot of time on his hands.
Serving time for murder for a fatal 2007 shooting outside the American Legion in Champaign, the 36-year-old Brown recently tried and failed to win a reversal of his conviction in federal court on the grounds that he was victim of racial discrimination in the selection of the jury at his Champaign County trial.
Brown fell well short of his hoped-for victory. A three-judge federal appeals court panel unanimously rejected the request that his conviction be overturned.
But the litigation generated two teaching moments — one legal and the other personal.
Brown’s story is relentlessly tragic, that of a violent criminal recidivist determined to do life in prison on the installment plan.
The other is more esoteric — a legal treatise on what judges and prosecutors must do to meet their constitutional duty to ensure a jury selection untainted by racial bias.
Brown’s name was once a regular feature in crime-related stories.
When he was charged in 2003 with a federal gun crime in connection with a shooting at Burch Village in Champaign, The News-Gazette reported that Brown — then 19 — “has spent most of the last seven years incarcerated.”
In other words, between the ages of 12 and 19, he was, mostly, in juvenile or adult prisons.
By the time of his 2003 arrest, Brown already had a 2001 conviction for aggravated unlawful use of weapons in state court. His subsequent federal conviction was for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brown was on parole from federal prison when he was arrested for the 2007 fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another at the American Legion. He was sentenced by now-retired Circuit Judge Thomas Difanis to 90 years in prison.
In the unlikely event he makes it that long, Brown will be 109-plus by the time of his projected parole in 2096. He will have lived behind bars, with some relatively short breaks on the outside, for 97 straight years.
The image of a gun-toting, tough guy makes a big impression on many young people who grow up surrounded by bad examples and developing perverse values. That’s why there are so many shootings — some fatal and some not — involving members of rival groups in Champaign-Urbana.
At the same time, the reality of the life lived by people like Brown seems to be lost on those who could benefit most from his sad example of a life wasted.
Brown’s attempt to overturn his conviction stemmed from the following — of the 60 persons called for his jury pool, just two were Black.
One of the two, a man, was in the first group of potential jurors interviewed by the judge and lawyers. During the interview, the man said he was “familiar with the Legion Hall but had never been inside.”
The prosecutor immediately struck the potential juror from consideration.
Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision in Batson vs. Kentucky that bars racial discrimination in jury selection, Brown argued the prosecutor’s action was improper and that he was a victim of a discriminatory practice.
Brown’s appeals failed repeatedly as they worked their way through the state and federal courts and, ultimately, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
To win a claim of this nature, the law outlines a three-step process.
For the first step, the defense need raise only a “mere inference of a discriminatory purpose.” Then, if the defense makes a plausible claim, the prosecution is required to defend its position by rebutting the defense claim. The third step requires the judge to evaluate the prosecutor’s explanation in light of all the circumstances and decide if the defense claim is valid.
Obviously, it takes more than merely removing a Black potential juror from the pool to establish discriminatory intent.
In this case, the appeals panel decided that Brown didn’t meet the initial test because the prosecutor credibly argued that she objected to the jury because of the juror’s familiarity with the crime scene.
Justice Frank Easterbrook, writing for the court, concluded the would-be juror’s familiarity with the crime scene was “a highly relevant circumstance for the court to consider” and that the prosecutor’s decision to remove the potential juror was “clearly attributable” to the juror’s statement and not for a race-based reason.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.