Jim Dey | We'll still be seeing former Rep. Kinzinger
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Cashing in?
Former Bloomington-area U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger spent a lot of time during the past two years bashing his fellow Republicans, most notably former President Donald Trump.
Now he’ll not only get a national platform to continue to do so but a paycheck as well.
Now that his U.S. House term has expired, the 44-year-old Kinzinger is joining CNN as a political analyst.
The formerly obscure congressman indicated he has big plans for the future that include writing a book and running for higher office.
“I would love to get back involved at some point again,” he said, suggesting a possible “presidential run” or for governor and/or senator from Illinois.
It’s not clear what party he would represent.
Democrats gerrymandered him out of his House seat. But he’s been strident in his criticism of not just Trump, but virtually all Republicans. That has alienated potential GOP supporters who resented his relentless verbal attacks.
Kinzinger served six terms in the U.S. House, has a background as a combat pilot and currently is a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.
No respect
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — the onetime Diminutive Don of Illinois politics — continues to be pummeled in political ads.
But the latest venue for political ads targeting him is his longtime lair — the city of Chicago.
Madigan is not just under federal criminal indictment, but now he’s under siege from negative ads by fellow Democrats, the latest being Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Lightfoot faces a tough re-election battle, and one of her multiple opponents is U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia. In a recent ad, she attacked Garcia for his past association with Madigan.
“Chuy cut deals to help himself with the since-indicted Mike Madigan, even while the disgraced speaker faced a federal corruption investigation,” Lightfoot’s ad states.
The attack on Madigan on his home turf is surprising. What’s even more surprising is that Lightfoot’s ad, unlike most political ads, actually has some truth to it.
Springfield political analyst Rich Miller noted that Madigan and Garcia had a live-and-let-live relationship that allowed both to prosper.
“After Garcia proved his candidates could take out White machine incumbents, Madigan essentially decided to cede areas outside his district and ward to Garcia, just as long as Garcia didn’t try to tread on Madigan’s home turf. It was smart politics for both men,” Miller wrote on CapitalFax.
Miller said it was “no coincidence” that no Latino legislators allied with Garcia opposed Madigan’s re-election as speaker.
Demonstrating the rampant hypocrisy in politics, Miller noted Lightfoot also was among those who “refused to join those who called on Madigan to give up.”
But that was then. Now there’s a campaign to be won, and Lightfoot intends to use Madigan’s fallen star to bash Garcia.
Keep on truckin’
Some people get very upset over news reports that quote U.S. Census Bureau studies revealing declining population numbers in Illinois.
There was another report just a couple weeks ago that prompted furious denunciation in some quarters about its accuracy.
But another study — this one by U-Haul — makes a similar point.
U-Haul said “do-it-yourself” movers leaving Illinois represented 50.7 percent of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic. California was the only other state that showed higher demand for outbound trucks.
The number explains why U-Haul charges people far more for trucks headed out of the Land of Lincoln than for trucks coming in to Illinois. It’s a classic example of the economic law of supply and demand.
U-Haul reported that Illinois has consistently ranked among states “with the least amount of one-way, in-bound truck traffic” over the past 20 years.
U-Haul’s annual Growth Index report based its report on reviews of more than 2 million one-way trips during 2022.
Judging the judge
Adams County Circuit Judge Robert Adrian is on a roll.
In November, he survived an attempt to throw him off the bench, winning just over the 60 percent minimum level of support required for a judge to keep his job.
In late December, he was reassigned to felony criminal court, a position from which he was summarily removed a year ago following his controversial handling of a sexual-assault case.
But Adrian still faces a trial in March before the Illinois Courts Commission that could cost him his job.
Adrian garnered negative national attention after he found an 18-year-old male guilty of criminal sexual assault in an October 2021 bench trial. At the sentencing hearing for Drew Clinton, Adrian balked at the legal requirement that he sentence Clinton to prison and said the 148 days Clinton spent in jail was “plenty of punishment.”
Rather than impose the statutorily required sentence, Adrian reversed his previous guilty verdict, a decision that drew a torrent of criticism.
Adrian was subsequently punished by his fellow judges by being reassigned to civil court duties. Now he’s back in felony trial court because two other judges who had been doing the cases are no longer available.
One was reassigned to the state appeals court, and the other was elected a circuit judge in Mason County.
Adrian was charged by the state’s Judiciary Inquiry Board with lying to investigators about what he did and why in the Clinton case.
The sexual assault occurred at a party, where teens were drinking to excess. Clinton was found guilty of assaulting a young girl who had passed out from drinking too much.
Art movement
It’s proved costly since Chicago hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin gave up on Illinois and moved to Florida.
He paid many millions of dollars in state income and property taxes to Illinois and supported various Chicago philanthropies with millions of dollars in donations.
He earned the permanent enmity of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker by opposing Pritzker’s political agenda and giving money, mostly, to Republicans. So it was with well-publicized glee that Pritzker watched Griffin go.
But the cost of Griffin’s absence continues to climb. He’s taken much of his extensive art collection with him.
Details are sketchy. Here’s what Griffin said about his art collection in 2019.
“My art collection is almost all at the Art Institute of Chicago, it’s been there for years. For me, the fact that 700,000 or a million people a year will have a chance to see some of the greatest works of art of our culture, that I’m fortunate enough to own? I have great satisfaction in that.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.