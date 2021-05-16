Jim Dey | What happens when mayor barred from running is elected anyway?
A state appeals court recently — and unwittingly — gave aspiring crooked politicians some good advice.
Those who intend to feast illegally at the public trough first must get elected to public office.
Why?
Because being a convicted felon before trying to remake oneself into a dedicated public servant can be problematic.
The warning explains why Markham, a south Chicago suburb, has a mayor — or does it? — who’s illegally holding office.
“It’s a matter of restorative rights; restorative justice; citizenship — and somebody that does anything, if Markham is speaking loud about it, they have a second chance to do it and lead by example, as I have,” contends Mayor (or is he?) Roger Agpawa.
Actually, the First District Appellate Court in Chicago ruled it’s not about that at all. What should be a straightforward case has been complicated by political maneuvering.
Agpawa was convicted of what is called an “infamous” federal crime — mail fraud — in 1999. As a consequence, he lost the right to hold elective office.
Even though opponents challenged his candidacy and a state appeals court ruled that he could not serve, Agpawa was elected mayor.
When he ran again this year, his opponents again challenged his candidacy because of his conviction. Agpawa was re-elected, and now the appellate court has ruled — for a second time — that he is “ineligible to hold or take the oath of office as mayor.”
This case reflects a messy combination of self-interest, separation of powers, separate sovereignties of the state and federal governments and inattention to — perhaps even defiance of — the courts.
Blame it all on former Gov. Bruce Rauner.
A onetime fire chief in Country Club Hills, Agpawa, now 58, was convicted in 1999 of participating in a federal health-insurance scam.
When he ran for mayor in 2017, the Cook County state’s attorney sought to block him from taking office. A trial judge subsequently barred Agpawa from taking office, a decision affirmed by the appellate court.
Agpawa then persuaded Rauner to issue a “restoration of rights” that purported to lift the ban on his holding office.
Agpawa clung to Rauner’s order and his office, even though the appellate court order barring him from doing so remained in place.
That prompted some restrained exasperation from the appellate court, which said “no explanation is offered by the parties as to how Agpawa was lawfully sworn in while a valid and enforceable judgment was in effect barring him from taking office.”
Here’s the unofficial explanation: Cook County politicians have their own way of doing things, and legality is not always a consideration.
There the matter sat until the 2021 election, when the mayor’s opponents again challenged his candidacy.
This time, a circuit judge acquiesced to what the appellate court called “the governor’s certificate.” But by a 2-1 vote, it said the trial judge erred because Rauner lacked the authority to reinstate the mayor’s right to seek office.
The governor can issue pardons or clemency for state crimes. But Agpawa was convicted of a federal crime.
“We are aware of no authority to the effect that then-Gov. Rauner had the authority to pardon Agpawa for his federal conviction, and there is nothing that indicates that was the then-governor’s intent,” Justice Daniel Pierce wrote.
He found that the governor “cannot eliminate the collateral consequences that result from a disqualifying federal conviction.”
Further, the appellate court noted the Legislature has repeatedly addressed the issue of qualifications for public office and declined to address circumstances like those in Agpawa’s case.
Markham officials insist the mayor will continue to hold office as he tries to get the Illinois Supreme Court to hear his appeal.
Agpawa is also asking President Joe Biden to intervene on his behalf.
“President Biden, listen to Markham. We need you,” he said at a recent rally.
If Biden does intervene, it could raise another complicated issue: Are presidential pardons retroactive or prospective in terms of legal eligibility to run for public office?
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.