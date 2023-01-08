Jim Dey | What legal flaws did judge find in bond abolition plan?
Jan. 1 — last Sunday — was supposed to be the day the state of Illinois made history by abolishing the bail system for accused criminals.
Instead, it was a day of disappointment for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and kindred spirits who were angered by the Illinois Supreme Court’s order to delay implementation of bond abolition. Preferring uniform rules statewide, the high court opted to maintain the status quo until it can review a Kankakee County’s judge’s ruling that the controversial bond abolition plan violates the Illinois Constitution.
The seven-member high court will conduct an expedited review of the decision by Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington in a lawsuit filed by 64 of the state’s 102 counties.
Pritzker said this week that even if the high court affirms the trial judge’s ruling, he will continue efforts to abolish bond.
“The whole purpose here is fairness, and I think we will continue to fight for that,” Pritzker said Wednesday in Chicago.
There are, of course, no guarantees of how the court will rule on the broad question of “constitutionality.” But Cunnington’s carefully written 36-page decision clearly addressed the specific issues that led him to his conclusions.
The counties raised a variety of issues in their quest to strike down the controversial 700-plus page SAFE-T Act — everything from the vice of vagueness to the one-subject rule.
Cunnington bit on only one of them, although bond abolition is the most controversial aspect of the new law that is despised by law enforcement groups and enthusiastically embraced by “social justice” groups.
The Illinois Constitution’s Bill of Rights includes the guarantee that “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties” with some exceptions. Interpreting “sureties” from a financial perspective, Cunnington said the bond abolition provision to eliminate “sureties” is an attempt to “amend” the state constitution without going through the amendment process.
That would require submitting the bond abolition question to the electorate at a general election.
Cunnington also found bond abolition violates the “Crime Victims Rights” amendment to the state constitution because eliminating bond “prevents the court from effectuating the constitutionally mandated safety of the victims and their families.”
He noted the crime victims amendment explicitly provides that protection of crime victims must be considered “in denying or fixing the amount of bail, determining whether to release the defendant and setting conditions of release after arrest and upon conviction.”
Rather than allowing judges to consider those factors in setting bail, Cunnington wrote that the SAFE-T Act “leaves courts with no ‘amount of bail’ to fix and confines the court to legislatively enacted standards for detention.”
Legislators also erred, Cunnington said, when they intruded upon the judiciary, a separate and co-equal branch of government.
Noting “traditional and inherent” powers of the judicial branch include the “administration” of the courts, Cunnington found setting bail is “ultimately a judicial function” to “ensure an orderly process for the courts.”
“Bail exists ... to balance a defendant’s rights with the requirements of the criminal justice system, assuring the defendant’s presence at trial and the protection of the public,” Cunnington wrote.
By infringing on such a basic aspect of the judicial function, he said, the legislature went beyond the bounds of its authority.
“A legislative prohibition of monetary bail in all instances clearly violates the constitution’s express mandate of separation of powers,” he wrote, because “all judges will be categorically prohibited from even considering in their discretion a monetary component to the conditions of release.”
Some critics of Cunnington’s decision were quick to lambast his work as shoddy and political, certain to be rejected by the Supreme Court. But a close examination of his arguments reveals problems that proponents of the SAFE-T, in their rush to pass the new law, either ignored or overlooked.
