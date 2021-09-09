Jim Dey | What one knows can warrant a search by another
Two Chicago police officers pulled over a Mercedes Benz driven by Edward Humphrey and conducted a warrantless search.
They found cocaine hidden in a sock in his jacket pocket and then let him go. Later, after Humphrey and a number of others were charged with drug crimes, Humphrey asked U.S. Judge Gary Feinerman to throw out the evidence against him because he argued that it was the product of an illegal search.
The officers did not have a search warrant. Does that make the officers’ search illegal? No, Feinerman ruled.
Why not?
Welcome to another search-and-seizure brain teaser, the latest in a series of columns discussing the ground rules governing the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against illegal searches and seizures.
Humphrey was one of a number of defendants who were the subject of a federal/state drug investigation that involved electronic eavesdropping and physical surveillance.
But the two officers who stopped Humphrey and conducted the search were not part of the surveillance squad and, as a consequence, were not privy to the details of what other investigators had seen.
They were simply asked by the those surveilling suspected drug dealers to stop and search Humphrey. As a consequence, Humphrey argued, the illegal drugs should be thrown out as evidence because his arresting officers were unaware of any illegal action on his part and had no probable cause to stop his car.
Feinerman, however, ruled that it is settled law that what the two officers did or didn’t know didn’t matter because they were part of a broader law-enforcement effort that had identified Humphrey as being in possession of cocaine.
It’s called the “collective knowledge doctrine” that “allows the knowledge of Officer A to be imputed to Officer B if Officer B takes action in reliance on representations or direction from Officer A,” Feinerman wrote in his 11-page opinion.
In this case, law officers were conducting surveillance of a drug-distribution ring allegedly overseen by Darrin Pulphus.
He interacted with one of his alleged distributors — David Bowden — who was seen by investigators making a suspected sale to the driver of a Mercedes outside a Chicago cafe.
Officers “watched as the driver of the Mercedes exited his car and entered Bowden’s (car). A minute or two later, the driver of the Mercedes got out, returned to his own car and drove off,” the judge wrote.
The watchers then directed two police officers — identified only as Hatch and Malone — to follow and stop the Mercedes.
Five minutes after the Mercedes left the cafe parking lot, the two officers pulled it over and instructed the driver — Humphrey — to get out of his car and submit to a search.
The search in absence of a warrant puts the burden on the government to prove that officers acted lawfully based on their probable cause to believe that Humphrey illegally possessed cocaine.
Since the two officers acted on the instructions of other officers, the government was required to show that those who instructed the two officers to stop Humphrey were operating on “facts supporting the level of suspicion required.”
Citing evidence of the extensive visual surveillance and electronic eavesdropping, Feinerman related the interactions of various parties to the drug distribution, including Humphrey’s cameo appearance in the cafe parking lot.
“Common sense surely would have suggested to the officers that this brief rendezvous was unlikely to be a social engagement and far more likely to relate to ... known drug trafficking,” Feinerman wrote. “From that point forward, the officers never lost track of Humphrey, stopping his Mercedes five minutes later.”
What was known to the officers doing the surveillance was implicitly known to the officers who made the vehicle stop based on probable cause, Feinerman wrote.
Remember the Humphrey Bogart movie, “The Treasure of the Sierre Madre”? A search-warrant variation of the Mexican bandit Gold Hat’s outraged denunciation of the need for a police badge applies.
“Search warrant? We ain’t got no search warrant. We don’t need no search warrant. I don’t have to show you any stinkin’ search warrant.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.