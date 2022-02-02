Jim Dey | What you don't say can be used against you
What’s the difference between genius and stupidity? Genius is limited.
How else can one explain the controversy surrounding the University of Illinois-Chicago law school, where a professor was suspended and ordered to attend lengthy sensitivity training classes as punishment for partial words he used in a December 2019 test question?
Professor Jason Kilborn filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging law-school officials violated an assortment of his civil rights.
He had sought to resolve the issue by accepting forced enrollment in a lengthy sensitivity-training program. But Kilborn said he reversed his position after learning that the sensitivity training used as a proper example of addressing sensitive language the same method for which he was being punished.
This controversy has been bubbling beneath the surface at the law school for months, drawing limited news coverage.
Prior to the filing of the lawsuit, Kilborn was suspended from teaching, denied a pay raise and characterized as “hostile” to Black students.
Law-school officials vowed a thorough investigation after students complained, and the action they took against Kilborn was harsh.
“We remain committed to ensuring that all of our students have a safe and supportive environment and that all members of the Law School community live up to our shared values,” the law school stated.
But Kilborn said its actions are so unreasonable that “the only thing that will hold UIC accountable for its unconstitutional action is a lawsuit.”
The controversy stems from an exam question in Kilborn’s Civil Procedure II class that posed a “hypothetical employment-discrimination scenario in which a woman sued because she suspected she had been fired on the basis of her race and gender.”
The question called for students to examine “a piece of evidence” involving an incident in which a former manager had quit her job at the same employer after a meeting she attended where co-workers subjected her to profanity and racial insults.
Kilborn’s question did not include the specific insults, instead employing what the lawsuit calls “respectfully expurgated references to the racial and gender slurs” — the first letter followed by dashes.
In a petition calling for Kilborn’s punishment, Black law students complained the question had caused them “unnecessary distress and anxiety.”
“We cannot ignore the history and violence the N-word represents and the psychological impact, and mental trauma students were subjected to,” the petition states.
In drafting the petition, students used an “expurgated” version of the “N-word,” just as Kilborn did.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr. was among those who joined the students’ public protests and called for Kilborn’s head.
Kilborn was subsequently placed on “indefinite administrative leave.” His classes were canceled, and he was barred from campus or engaging in any law-school activity, even remotely.
The veteran professor was also required to submit to drug testing and sit for lengthy evaluations by a nurse, social worker and doctor.
A law-school investigation concluded that he had “created a racially hostile environment” for “non-White students between January 2020 and January 2021, particularly during your Civil Procedure II class.”
Kilborn was advised of some complaints against him and allowed to respond to them. The lawsuit alleges that in other instances he was not informed or allowed to offer a response.
Ultimately, Kilborn was ordered to attend a “eight-week diversity course” that includes 20 hours of course work, required ‘self-reflection’ papers for each of the five modules, plus weekly 90-minute sessions with a trainer followed by three more weeks” of meetings.
The lawsuit states that “only upon satisfactory completion of this program” would Kilborn be allowed back in the classroom.
UIC has vowed to vigorously defend itself in the impending litigation.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.