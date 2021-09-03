Jim Dey | What's in a word? More than you want to know
It was noted author and intellectual George Orwell who once said “some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them.”
He was doubtless talking about his acquaintances in the academy. But he might have added that there are ideas that are even more stupid, to the point that intellectuals, while supporting them, don’t want to be perceived as supporting them.
Consider prestigious Brandeis University in that category. This hallowed institution in the Boston suburbs is apparently still smarting from a public scalding it received in July when its Prevention, Advocacy and Resource Center issued what it called an “Oppressive Language List.”
It was a list of words from five categories — violent language, identity-based language, language that doesn’t say we what mean, culturally-appropriative language and person-first language — that ought never be spoken in decent company.
Why? Well, it’s because the forbidden words have a triggering impact on those emotionally frail and highly sensitive people who relentlessly examine other peoples’ every utterance in search of a reason to be offended.
That’s why it was ironic that among the banned words was “triggered,” ostensibly because firearms, among many others things, have triggers, and that raises the specter of violence.
Brandeis deserved all the opprobrium heaped upon it. For starters, it put itself in the authoritarian position of presuming to tell others what they could say, and it did so with obnoxious zeal.
The university, which belatedly recognized its public-
relations problem, subsequently issued a statement indicating that it “is deeply committed to free speech and free expression.” It also physically separated itself from its ill-advised list of banned words.
Brandeis said it “worked to find an appropriate non-university platform for the list,” which now can be found on an independent webpage. It also renamed its “Oppressive Language List” the “Suggested Language List.”
So, lesson learned? Not hardly. The political-correctness movement — of which language control is a big part — never rests.
The scolds at Brandeis recently released an expanded list of offensive words that it suggests people never use on pain of becoming a social pariah.
Among the banned words are “you guys” when speaking to a group. Instead, embrace the alternatives of “y’all,” “folks/folx,” “friends,” “loved ones,” “people,” “everyone.”
That’s great advice, with one exception. Couldn’t the phrase “y’all” be perceived as Southern in origin, and, as a consequence, an embrace of the Antebellum South, and, as a consequence, irredeemably racist?
A stretch, some might suggest. But not to those looking for reasons to be offended.
Here’s another on the exclusion list — “handicapped space,” meaning a parking space for those who are handicapped. It’s to be referred to as an “accessible space,” that way avoiding “ableist language that contributes to stigmas about and trivializes the experiences of people living with disabilities, mental-health conditions and more” conditions accurately described as handicaps.
Don’t use the words “victim” or “survivor” or “sex worker.”
“If you aren’t sure and don’t have an example to mirror when talking to or about someone, explore resources online from members of that community or ask them if that feels appropriate in the context of your relationship,” list proponents advise.
This PC thing is all so ever-changing it makes some people not want to use any words at all. It’s just too easy to say the wrong thing to people who are praying you will say the wrong thing.
That’s why Brandeis’ suggested list of banned words is so helpful. It’ll keep the less sophisticated among us on the straight and narrow — whether they want to be or not.
