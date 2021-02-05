People hear and read much about sexual harassment.
But what is it in the legal sense, and what’s required to prove it?
Although it’s complicated, a pending federal lawsuit filed by a female physician against the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, a private graduate school in North Chicago, outlines facts and the legal hurdles facing the parties in these kinds of cases.
Disputes of this nature, generally speaking, start with messy interpersonal relations between the alleged victim(s) and alleged harasser(s), and it’s hard to imagine messier circumstances than those asserted by Taryn Fernandes.
Now a Chicago internist, Fernandes was a medical student employed as a first-year resident at McHenry County’s Centrega Hospital (now known as Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital).
Her lawsuit alleges that during her residency, Fernandes was called to a meeting by the university’s resident program director and the hospital’s medical director.
She was told that hospital nurses and attending physicians complained they had seen Fernandes “sexting” from a hospital computer. That allegedly included “sending nude photos.”
Fernandes denied it, and a subsequent investigation not only revealed that she was falsely accused but also that “multiple Centegra nurses and hospital staffers had accessed (Fernandes’) Gmail account and then distributed Fernandes’ private, explicit, personal and intimate photographs and videos to many other employees.”
Hospital officials declined both
to identify the wrongdoers to Fernandes or transfer her to another hospital department so that she would not have to be around those who had violated her privacy.
Fernandes further alleges the hospital “did nothing further to protect (her) from additional discrimination and harassment that included questioning her decisions and refusing to follow her medical orders.”
Ultimately, for undisclosed reasons, Fernandes was “terminated” from the hospital’s residency program.
After Fernandes sued the medical school for sexual harassment, its lawyer filed a motion to dismiss her case. The motion argued that the conduct Fernandes alleged was not “sufficiently severe or pervasive” to meet the required legal standard, and even if it was, there was “no basis” for holding the medical school responsible for others’ misbehavior.
For Fernandes to prove her case, U.S. Judge Iain Johnston wrote that she must show that she was sexually harassed, that the harassment was based on her sex, that it was “severe and pervasive enough” to interfere with her work by creating a hostile environment, and that there is a “basis” for the university’s liability.
The university’s motion to dismiss argued the alleged harassment “was a single incident of nursing and staff members” accessing and distributing the contents of Fernandes’ email account. As for its involvement in what occurred, the medical school argued Fernandes’ complaint “includes no allegations” of harassment against it.
The judge, however, rejected the university’s request to dismiss Fernandes’ lawsuit.
“Harassment does not need to be both severe and pervasive, and the fact that nurses and staff gained access to (Fernandes’ email). ... in one evening’s fell swoop does not prevent (Fernandes) from stating a claim of sexual harassment,” he wrote.
Further, he found, the fact that Fernandes didn’t directly hear derogatory comments about the contents of her emails did not lessen her anxiety from “knowing that her co-workers” distributed private pictures from her email account.
As for the university’s liability, Johnson said the law states that the university can be liable “only if it was negligent in discovering or remedying the harassment.”
He said the university’s claim of non-involvement “disregards” Fernandes’ argument that “it forced her to continue to work with” those who victimized her, that it allowed her co-workers to give her “”disapproving looks” and “refuse to follow her medical orders” and, finally, “terminated her” from the residency program.
In denying the university’s motion to dismiss, the judge found only that the case presents sufficient allegations to move forward to trial and that the facts developed along the way will determine if she prevails.
“Much is unknown at this early stage of the cases, including the reason the defendant gave for terminating” Fernandes, Johnson wrote.
Civil litigation often presents a tortuously long road before it reaches the courtroom. That’s one reason so many of these kinds of cases are settled out of court after motions to dismiss are, as was done in the this case, denied.
