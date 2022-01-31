Jim Dey | When snow stopped a train
With heavy snow in the forecast, now seems to be a fitting time to revisit a one-of-a-kind photograph from a storm long ago:
Memorable moment
A word is worth a thousand pictures? No, that’s not right — it’s the other way around. A picture is worth a thousand words.
That point was driven home — in a tragic way — in the Sunday’s obituary for late News-Gazette photographer Joe Wilske.
The 71-year-old died Jan. 20 after the motorized scooter in which he was riding was struck by a vehicle at a downtown Urbana intersection.
Way back when — the late ’70s and early ’80s — Wilske was among a talented group of News-Gazette photographers. He hit the photo-opportunity jackpot during a brutal 1978 blizzard that swept the country and paralyzed East Central Illinois.
He obviously was proud of one set of photos he took, because his obituary noted that “his most famous photograph was from the major winter storm in 1978.”
That reference doesn’t do justice to Wilske’s photos of a train stopped cold by a mountain of snow.
That incredible picture was reproduced in news outlets all over the U.S. and Europe, including as a background for Walter Cronkite’s “CBS Evening News” broadcast. It perfectly illustrated the extent to which Mother Nature dominates when she chooses to do so.
Take a look. It’s a stunner.
Crowded campaign
Democrat Nikki Budzinski, anointed by party leaders as the next U.S. representative from Illinois’ 13th District, is getting more competition.
Democratic map drawers drew the new 13th District without an incumbent to ensure Budzinski’s election in November. But this week, a second Republican stepped forward to announce her candidacy for the GOP nomination in the sprawling, anything-but-compact-and-contiguous district.
Regan Deering, a Decatur resident who is well known in civic affairs, announced that she’s running because “we need common-sense government that honors individual freedoms and the ability to create a full life full of opportunity for all, regardless of your situation.”
That kind of political boilerplate won’t catch the public’s imagination. But the name of her late grandfather will — Dwayne Andreas, president and CEO of Decatur-based goliath ADM. His political reach bordered on the unlimited, so it’s reasonable to assume some of it will trickle down to her.
Decatur native and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jesse Reising also recently announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination for the seat. So their face-off could be a really interesting fight to watch.
While clearly the choice of Democratic bosses, Budzinkski also faces a primary challenge from liittle-known Champaign resident David Palmer.
Budzinski, by virtue of her ties to President Joe Biden and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, has all the political juice behind her. Democrats drew incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis out of the 13th and into a primary fight in the 15th to allow Budzinksi to parachute into the Democrat-dominated 13th and roll up an easy win.
Boom and bust?
Two companies with local ties — Rivian and Portillo’s — recently went public, and investor optimism about their future profitability drove their share prices sky high.
Rivian, an electric-vehicle manufacturer whose main facility is in Bloomington, jumped from its initial share price of $78 to as high as $179. Portillo’s went public at $20 a share and jumped to nearly $58.
But here’s what analysts are saying now about those two previously hot stocks — timmm-berrrrr.
On Friday, Rivian’s stock price hovered around $54, while Portillo’s was $24. Unlike Rivian, Portillo’s price remains above that at its initial public offering.
What’s the problem? Future profitability excludes present profitability, and neither company is making much money.
In fact, however bright the future may be, Rivian lost $25 a share last year and has never made a dime. Portillo’s, in the midst of an expansion drive, is profitable, but its P/E ratio (share price compared to earnings per share) is in the stratosphere — 400-plus.
In other words, they’re both still way overpriced. The risk/reward ratio here is not for those whose main goal is capital preservation.
Can’t fix stupid
The dumbest member of Illinois’ U.S. House delegation found herself in more trouble this week with the House ethics committee.
It voted to continue its examination of misconduct charges against Rep. Marie Newman, a Democratic uber-liberal who ousted moderate Democratic U.S. Rep. William Lipinski in the 2020 primary.
The committee’s action stems from a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics, which found substantial reason to believe that Newman violated House rules and federal law by buying off a potential opponent with a promise of a job on her staff.
Newman guaranteed Iyman Chenade a six-figure job on her congressional staff if he would not run against her in the 2020 primary. The word “alleged” is not necessary here because Newman and Chenade memorialized their agreement in a December 2018 written contract.
A written contract?
Yes. Chenade attached a copy to the lawsuit he filed after Newman double-crossed him by refusing to hire him.
Newman is running in the June primary against U.S. Rep. Sean Casten in the Sixth District. He has not yet made any public comments about her problems, but his campaign will have plenty to say about it as the primary draws closer.
Newman, who settled Chenade’s lawsuit out of court, has dismissed the allegations as “completely meritless” and claims to be a victim of a right-wing plot.
Frerichs in GOP’s sights
Illinois Republicans have been picking on Democratic state Treasurer Michael Frerichs of Champaign.
He’s running for re-election, and it’s hard to conceive of any circumstance where a Democrat like him could lose a statewide race to a minority Republican.
But, in backing GOP state Rep. Tom Demmer for the post, the state GOP has inaugurated a series of reports it calls “Mike Frerichs’ Tall Tales.”
That’s a play on Frerichs’ height, which he emphasizes in his campaign commercials.
This week, Republicans were picking on Frerichs’ for a series of conflicting positions he’s taken on the merits of merging the offices of state comptroller and treasurer. Demmer recently raised the subject by proposing consolidation.
“Frerichs’ Tall Tales” outlined a series of Frerichs’ flips and flops on the question. It noted he voted in 2011 for a merger as a state senator, then opposed it in 2014, then supported it but “hasn’t lifted a finger to make it happen.”
There’s a reason for that. Frerichs is treasurer while fellow Democrat Susana Mendoza is comptroller. Neither wants to take a chance on losing their job, so why should they do anything about merging the two offices? So what if it would save taxpayer money?
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.