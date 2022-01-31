The obituary of former News-Gazette photographer Joe Wilske, who died Jan. 20 at age 71 after a tragic accident in downtown Urbana, made note of ‘his most famous photograph’ — the one above, of a bulldozer working to free a freight train stranded by snow drifts on the tracks northeast of Penfield after a blizzard paralyzed the area 42 years ago Friday. It was reproduced all over the world and even found its way into the background of one of Walter Cronkite’s ‘CBS Evening News’ broadcasts.