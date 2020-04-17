At midday Wednesday, Champaign County Democrats had one party chairwoman — Maryam Ar-Raheem. When evening came, they had two — with state Rep. Carol Ammons claiming victory in an election for the position Ar-Raheem contends she still holds — and an intra-party fight about who’s in charge.
For now, Ammons has issued a statement celebrating her ascension to the top post.
“I am honored and thrilled to announce I have been elected chair of the Champaign County Democrats by an overwhelming majority,” she said.
Despite being urged by associates to address the issue, Ar-Raheem has maintained a steadfast public silence.
The vote was the culmination of a meeting that has been the source of a dispute among Democrats about whether it meets the requirements of law.
Opponents said the proper time for the meeting to elect new party officials after the March 17 primary is April 22, a date set by Ar-Raheem. Proponents insisted they followed state law by holding the meeting Wednesday.
Opponents insisted the Wednesday meeting was not legal because it was called by party Vice Chairman Wayne Williams and not Chairwoman Ar-Raheem, as required.
It was boycotted by some who objected to the manner in which it was called and Ammons’ rush to be elected.
Following her election, Ammons called a meeting of precinct committeemen at the same time on April 22 as Ar-Raheem’s scheduled meeting.
One precinct committeeman, Urbana Alderman Eric Jakobsson, said he boycotted Wednesday’s meeting out of concern “about the process.”
“I guess I feel really strongly about the rule of law,” Jakobsson said. “I will not participate in a meeting I feel is of questionable legality.”
Still, he said he expects to attend Ammons’ April 22 virtual meeting because “I don’t think anything of moment is going to happen at Maryam’s meeting.”
He predicted that Ammons’ hold on power will stick.
“I think she has it unless she’s challenged legally,” he said.
Williams said the dispute “boils down” to a difference of opinion over whether the meeting date could be changed.
He said state law mandates the meeting to select party officials be held 29 days after the March primary, but that Ar-Raheem asserted it can be changed because of extenuating circumstances like the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s what the disagreement is about,” Williams said.
If the dueling chairwomen wasn’t bizarre enough, on Thursday afternoon, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a death threat sent to Ammons’ husband, county Clerk Aaron Ammons, regarding their daughter Titianna, who is running unopposed for the county board in November.
In a news release, Aaron and Carol Ammons said they received the one-paragraph letter Monday through the county government’s mail system and contacted authorities. The Ammonses said they are “taking this threat very seriously” and “will not be moved.”
In addition to celebrating her victory, Carol Ammons congratulated an almost entirely new slate of party officials — First Vice Chairman Mike Ingram, Second Vice Chairman Wayne Williams, Treasurer DeShawn Williams, Secretary Shawna Martell and Parliamentarian Ann Quackenbush.
Wayne Williams, who serves as Cunningham Township assessor, is the only holdover in the slate of functionaries.
He said he nominated Carol Ammons for party chair while Al Klein nominated Ar-Raheem and Ammons won by a “lopsided” margin.
Carol Ammons’ election represents the latest chapter in a long-running political battle by self-described “progressives” to win control over the party as well as elected offices.
The recently completed March primary saw a coalition led by the Ammonses and the Champaign County Young Democrats oust four incumbent Democrats on the county board and replace them with candidates they backed.
Among the defeated was county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales, a longtime board member and former Champaign City Council member.
Ar-Raheem is/was seeking election to her third term as party chairwoman.
Ironically, she was first elected in 2016 with help from the Ammonses’ organization, ousting longtime leader Klein.
Two years later, apparently dissatisfied with Ar-Raheem’s leadership, dissident Democrats tried to overthrow her. A last-minute compromise lead to Michelle Jett, then Carol Ammons’ chief of staff, filling a position as first vice chairwoman and Ar-Raheem continuing as chairwoman.
Jett, who subsequently vacated the party post, now works in Aaron Ammons’ office.
In addition to Jakobsson, other precinct committeemen declined to participate in Wednesday night’s meeting.
County board member and precinct committeewoman Cynthia Fears said she did not attend because “I think (the meeting was) illegal.”
Deloris Henry, a precinct committeewoman and former Unit 4 administrator, also challenged the legitimacy of the meeting and castigated Carol Ammons for supporting it.
But Jakobsson was most candid about his dismay over Carol Ammons’ conduct.
He noted that in the past, she ran for the Urbana school board without being a resident of the district, claimed “fake education credentials” to burnish her resume and most recently became involved in a shoplifting controversy that is under investigation by the state appellate prosecutor.
“She just kinds of keeps taking shortcuts,” Jakobsson said. “She doesn’t want to do things the right way. It’s absolutely an embarrassment to Democrats, the ethical problems she is having.”
It’s hard to determine how widespread that view is in the local Democratic Party. She and her husband are the county’s No. 1 power couple, revered by many Democrats for the official and political power they wield.
