Jim Dey | White House: Pritzker denies what others say he's thinking
J.B. for president?
Hey, a guy can dream, can’t he? Most certainly, just as reporters can speculate.
Pritzker’s dreams and two New York Times reporters’ speculation this week combined for an unlikely news story about the possibility of Pritzker running for the 2024 Democratic Party presidential nomination.
Even as Pritzker is seeking re-election as governor in 2022, the Times indicated he is interested in tossing his hat into the 2024 presidential ring.
The Times story didn’t exactly focus on Pritzker as a leading contender. He was the eighth potential candidate the article mentioned, and that group didn’t include Vice President Kamala Harris.
Nonetheless, Pritzker was subsequently peppered with questions during an encounter with reporters in which he denied — kinda, sorta — that he’s ever considered, is considering or may consider being a candidate for the White House in 2024. He said he expects President Joe Biden to seek reelection and repeatedly said he loves being governor.
Of course, Pritzker did mention people have told him he’s presidential timber but indicated, improbably, these were one-way exchanges.
“Of course, people have mentioned this to me on occasion, but I’ve never had a conversation with anybody about it,” he said.
So, people had a conversation with him, but he didn’t have a conversation with them.
That’s important because the Times story stated the following: “While allies say that Mr. Pritzker has expressed no specific intention to run for president in 2024 if (President) Biden bows out, he has talked privately about his interest in seeking the White House at some point should the opportunity arise.”
So have a lot of other potential candidates, according to the Times.
The Times story identified other potential candidates that include U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar as well as Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. All three ran unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic nomination.
Also mentioned in the Times story were former New Orleans Mayor and current Biden aide Mitch Landrieu, U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
“There’s also Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, a billionaire who has worked to stabilize his state’s finances and enact progressive policies,” the Times reported.
The article’s premise is that Biden is too old and too unpopular to run for re-election and that Vice President Harris is too unpopular and too widely perceived as incompetent to be the party’s nominee.
Biden is showing his advanced age. But while he can’t fight Father Time, public opinion polls are another matter. They can turn from negative to positive in short order, so it’s too early to write off his chances in 2024.
Despite the pointless but personally flattering speculation that Pritzker might make a presidential candidate run, few seemed to take the story as seriously as Illinois Republicans.
GOP state chairman Don Tracy issued a feverish statement in which he said “it looks like Governor J.B. Pritzker isn’t just content with badly leading a failing state, he’s also interested in President Joe Biden’s job.”
Tracy pointed out that Pritzker’s denial was not final.
“To be clear, Pritzker never committed to serving his full term as governor of Illinois should he be re-elected in 2022,” Tracy said.
He also contended Pritzker’s stewardship of Illinois would not impress a national constituency.
“Newsflash to team Pritzker, our economy lags behind all our neighbors, violent crime is destroying communities, rampant inflation is busting the budgets of already overtaxed Illinoisans, and public corruption still defines our political system,” he said.
Tracy suggested Pritzker “stop dreaming.” But a fella’s got to dream, and it’s a rare politician who hasn’t pictured himself seated behind the desk in the Oval Office.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff